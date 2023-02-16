International
White House Doctor Deems Biden Officially 'Fit for Duty' After Latest Physical
White House Doctor Deems Biden Officially 'Fit for Duty' After Latest Physical
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden remains fit to execute the office's responsibilities, presidential physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memorandum
“The president remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations,” the letter said on Thursday. O’Connor said he conducted a comprehensive review of Biden’s medical history and a detailed physical examination. Biden continues to suffer from occasional gastroesophageal reflux, a stiffened gait and mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet, the letter said. Additionally, O'Connor noted in the summary report that one small lesion from Biden’s chest was excised and sent for biopsy, with results pending.Nevertheless, Biden remains a “healthy, vigorous” 80-year old man who works out five days a week, the letter said.Asked how the routine physical exam went, Biden earlier relayed to reporters that the annual health check-up proceeded without any issues. "Well, everything went really well. God, love him. Thank God for small favors," he said at the time.The Thursday examination, which took about three hours, was initially scheduled for January; however, it was postponed as a result of scheduling conflicts.The president's last physical was conducted in November 2021, which detailed Biden had undergone a colonoscopy.
22:47 GMT 16.02.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden remains fit to execute the office’s responsibilities, presidential physician Kevin O’Connor said in a memorandum to the White House.
“The president remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations,” the letter said on Thursday. O’Connor said he conducted a comprehensive review of Biden’s medical history and a detailed physical examination.
Biden continues to suffer from occasional gastroesophageal reflux, a stiffened gait and mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet, the letter said. Additionally, O'Connor noted in the summary report that one small lesion from Biden’s chest was excised and sent for biopsy, with results pending.
Nevertheless, Biden remains a “healthy, vigorous” 80-year old man who works out five days a week, the letter said.
Asked how the routine physical exam went, Biden earlier relayed to reporters that the annual health check-up proceeded without any issues. "Well, everything went really well. God, love him. Thank God for small favors," he said at the time.
The Thursday examination, which took about three hours, was initially scheduled for January; however, it was postponed as a result of scheduling conflicts.
The president's last physical was conducted in November 2021, which detailed Biden had undergone a colonoscopy.
