https://sputniknews.com/20230216/white-house-doctor-deems-biden-officially-fit-for-duty-after-latest-physical-1107521511.html

White House Doctor Deems Biden Officially 'Fit for Duty' After Latest Physical

White House Doctor Deems Biden Officially 'Fit for Duty' After Latest Physical

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden remains fit to execute the office’s responsibilities, presidential physician Kevin O’Connor said in a memorandum... 16.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-16T22:47+0000

2023-02-16T22:47+0000

2023-02-16T22:54+0000

americas

joe biden

physical examination

white house

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/19/1104671101_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e01ad2f6623873a16e77c7c54a0c3ad6.jpg

“The president remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations,” the letter said on Thursday. O’Connor said he conducted a comprehensive review of Biden’s medical history and a detailed physical examination. Biden continues to suffer from occasional gastroesophageal reflux, a stiffened gait and mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet, the letter said. Additionally, O'Connor noted in the summary report that one small lesion from Biden’s chest was excised and sent for biopsy, with results pending.Nevertheless, Biden remains a “healthy, vigorous” 80-year old man who works out five days a week, the letter said.Asked how the routine physical exam went, Biden earlier relayed to reporters that the annual health check-up proceeded without any issues. "Well, everything went really well. God, love him. Thank God for small favors," he said at the time.The Thursday examination, which took about three hours, was initially scheduled for January; however, it was postponed as a result of scheduling conflicts.The president's last physical was conducted in November 2021, which detailed Biden had undergone a colonoscopy.

americas

white house

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, physical examination, white house, us