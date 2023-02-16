https://sputniknews.com/20230216/us-sees-plainly-both-threat-posed-by-china-opportunities-for-cooperation-1107515984.html
US 'Sees Plainly' Both Threat Posed by China, Opportunities for Cooperation
US 'Sees Plainly' Both Threat Posed by China, Opportunities for Cooperation
The Biden administration is clear-eyed about the "threats" that China poses to the United States but also sees opportunities for cooperation with the country, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.
2023-02-16T17:45+0000
2023-02-16T17:45+0000
2023-02-16T17:57+0000
world
us
china
bilateral relations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097996423_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_719013ad3b42ec3f2ec502571557a680.jpg
"We see plainly the threats that they [China] pose in some of those domains, but we also see plainly opportunities for cooperation," Kirby said in remarks at Georgetown University. The Biden administration sees numerous areas for potential cooperation, including climate change and counter-terrorism, as well as trade and economics, Kirby said. But he added that the US administration remains focused on potential threats to US security posed by China. "We're not blind to the kinds of coercive tactics that China is using in the Indo-Pacific, where they're trying to bully some of their neighboring nations, we're not blind to the influence that they're trying to expand and grow in places like Africa, South America or even the Middle East, and we're certainly not blind to concerns over the theft of intellectual property or the kinds of things that they are trying to prove capable of doing in space or cyberspace ... [or] their growing arsenal of nuclear weapons," Kriby said. Kirby also emphasized that neither President Joe Biden nor President Xi Jinping believes that these tensions have to evolve into conflict.Speaking about three aerial objects the US recently shot down, Kirby said that Washington was initially unable to rule out the possibility that they were surveillance devices.Kirby added that the US later determined that the objects were most likely commercial and could have been weather balloons or scientific devices.
https://sputniknews.com/20230208/china-not-avoiding-competition-with-us-stands-for-cooperation-foreign-ministry-1107074515.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230131/whats-new-in-us-latest-rhetoric-on-china-1106852459.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097996423_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef3d370bd0d164387cee7b712b9911c9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us-china relations, chinese threat to us, imaginary chinese threat
us-china relations, chinese threat to us, imaginary chinese threat
US 'Sees Plainly' Both Threat Posed by China, Opportunities for Cooperation
17:45 GMT 16.02.2023 (Updated: 17:57 GMT 16.02.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is clear-eyed about the "threats" that China poses to the United States but also sees opportunities for cooperation with the country, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.
"We see plainly the threats that they [China] pose in some of those domains, but we also see plainly opportunities for cooperation," Kirby said in remarks at Georgetown University.
The Biden administration sees numerous areas for potential cooperation, including climate change and counter-terrorism, as well as trade and economics, Kirby said. But he added that the US administration remains focused on potential threats to US security posed by China
.
"We're not blind to the kinds of coercive tactics that China is using in the Indo-Pacific, where they're trying to bully some of their neighboring nations, we're not blind to the influence that they're trying to expand
and grow in places like Africa, South America or even the Middle East, and we're certainly not blind to concerns over the theft of intellectual property or the kinds of things that they are trying to prove capable of doing in space or cyberspace ... [or] their growing arsenal of nuclear weapons," Kriby said.
Kirby also emphasized that neither President Joe Biden nor President Xi Jinping believes that these tensions have to evolve into conflict.
Speaking about three aerial objects the US recently shot down, Kirby said that Washington was initially unable to rule out the possibility that they were surveillance devices.
"The president again got the recommendation from the military that the proper course of action was to down them, for two principal reasons: One, we couldn't rule out that they were surveillance devices, and their flight path did in certain cases take them over potentially sensitive sites," Kirby said. "We couldn't say definitively that they were spy balloons or spy objects, but that they could be."
Kirby added that the US later determined that the objects were most likely commercial
and could have been weather balloons or scientific devices.