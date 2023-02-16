https://sputniknews.com/20230216/us-army-to-order-993mln-worth-of-heavy-artillery-ammunition-pentagon-1107496143.html
US Army to Order $993Mln Worth of Heavy Artillery Ammunition: Pentagon
US Army to Order $993Mln Worth of Heavy Artillery Ammunition: Pentagon
The US Army is going to order almost $1 billion worth of 155 mm heavy artillery howitzer ammunition
2023-02-16T10:04+0000
2023-02-16T10:04+0000
2023-02-16T10:04+0000
military
pentagon
us
ammunition
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_0:46:3477:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_43e029dba9d2d4053d0b0d47dafd9a08.jpg
"General Dynamics-Ordnance & Tactical Systems [of] Niceville, Florida and American Ordnance [of] Middletown, Iowa will compete for each order of the $993,790,373 ... contract to produce 155mm rounds," the Defense Department said on Wednesday. The two bids from GD-OTS and American ordnance were the only ones received by the Army, the release said. Work on fulfilling the full order will be carried out over the next five years with an estimated completion date of February14, 2028, the release added.
https://sputniknews.com/20230207/pentagon-report-noted-chinese-balloon-circumnavigating-globe-during-trump-admin-us-media-says-1107052897.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_373:0:3104:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bfe6b4314a99525b008509041be5c607.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us army, howitzer ammunition, heavy artillery
us army, howitzer ammunition, heavy artillery
US Army to Order $993Mln Worth of Heavy Artillery Ammunition: Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Army is going to order almost $1 billion worth of 155 mm heavy artillery howitzer ammunition, the Defense Department announced.
"General Dynamics-Ordnance & Tactical Systems [of] Niceville, Florida and American Ordnance [of] Middletown, Iowa will compete for each order of the $993,790,373 ... contract to produce 155mm rounds," the Defense Department said on Wednesday.
The two bids from GD-OTS and American ordnance were the only ones received by the Army
, the release said.
Work on fulfilling the full order will be carried out over the next five years with an estimated completion date of February14, 2028, the release added.