Ukrainian Military Allegedly Wearing Daesh Terrorist Group Patch Filmed by Danish Reporters
A Ukrainian serviceman wearing a military uniform with a patch allegedly associated with the Daesh* terrorist group has been caught on video broadcast by Danish broadcaster
The broadcaster's reporters filmed news coverage in Ukraine and captured footage of two Ukrainian soldiers in military gear, one of whom sported a patch presumably affiliated with the Daesh terrorist group. On Monday, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that the United States was actively recruiting jihadists affiliated with Daesh and al-Qaeda* for terrorist attacks in Russia and other former Soviet countries, adding that the US had recruited 60 militants and conducted their training at the Al-Tanf military base in Syria.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
The broadcaster's reporters filmed news coverage in Ukraine and captured footage of two Ukrainian soldiers in military gear, one of whom sported a patch presumably affiliated with the Daesh terrorist group.
On Monday, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that the United States was actively recruiting jihadists affiliated with Daesh
and al-Qaeda* for terrorist attacks in Russia and other former Soviet countries, adding that the US had recruited 60 militants and conducted their training at the Al-Tanf military base in Syria.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.