https://sputniknews.com/20230216/ukrainian-military-allegedly-wearing-daesh-terrorist-group-patch-filmed-by-danish-reporters-1107494361.html

Ukrainian Military Allegedly Wearing Daesh Terrorist Group Patch Filmed by Danish Reporters

Ukrainian Military Allegedly Wearing Daesh Terrorist Group Patch Filmed by Danish Reporters

A Ukrainian serviceman wearing a military uniform with a patch allegedly associated with the Daesh* terrorist group has been caught on video broadcast by Danish broadcaster

2023-02-16T09:46+0000

2023-02-16T09:46+0000

2023-02-16T09:46+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

daesh

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/02/1106909630_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7a0f2ee9d1e271b4518d075d3c0541dd.jpg

The broadcaster's reporters filmed news coverage in Ukraine and captured footage of two Ukrainian soldiers in military gear, one of whom sported a patch presumably affiliated with the Daesh terrorist group. On Monday, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that the United States was actively recruiting jihadists affiliated with Daesh and al-Qaeda* for terrorist attacks in Russia and other former Soviet countries, adding that the US had recruited 60 militants and conducted their training at the Al-Tanf military base in Syria.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputniknews.com/20230120/russian-presidents-envoy-for-afghanistan-says-there-is-evidence-us-secretly-sponsoring-daesh-1106520915.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian serviceman, daesh* terrorist group