Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Military Allegedly Wearing Daesh Terrorist Group Patch Filmed by Danish Reporters
Ukrainian Military Allegedly Wearing Daesh Terrorist Group Patch Filmed by Danish Reporters
A Ukrainian serviceman wearing a military uniform with a patch allegedly associated with the Daesh* terrorist group has been caught on video broadcast by Danish broadcaster
The broadcaster's reporters filmed news coverage in Ukraine and captured footage of two Ukrainian soldiers in military gear, one of whom sported a patch presumably affiliated with the Daesh terrorist group. On Monday, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that the United States was actively recruiting jihadists affiliated with Daesh and al-Qaeda* for terrorist attacks in Russia and other former Soviet countries, adding that the US had recruited 60 militants and conducted their training at the Al-Tanf military base in Syria.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
Ukrainian Military Allegedly Wearing Daesh Terrorist Group Patch Filmed by Danish Reporters

09:46 GMT 16.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / DANIEL LEALAn Ukrainian recruit holds a Javelin anti-tank weapon during a five-week combat training course with the UK armed forces near Durrington in southern England on October 11, 2022
An Ukrainian recruit holds a Javelin anti-tank weapon during a five-week combat training course with the UK armed forces near Durrington in southern England on October 11, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / DANIEL LEAL
This frame grab image from video, shows a Taliban fighter standing guard outside the site of a bomb explosion inside a mosque, in Mazar-e-Sharif province, Afghanistan, Thursday, April 21, 2022.
