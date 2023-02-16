International
Turkish Earthquake Death Toll Surpasses 38,000 as Officials Save 12-Year-Old From Rubble
Turkish Earthquake Death Toll Surpasses 38,000 as Officials Save 12-Year-Old From Rubble
A 12-year-old child has been rescued from under the rubble in the Turkish province of Hatay about 260 hours after devastating earthquakes collapsed thousands of homes and killed 38,044 people, media reported on Friday.
The number of people killed by devastating earthquakes in Turkey has risen to 38,044 people, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Friday.According to Turkish broadcaster, the child has been pulled from the rubble alive in Hatay Province.The child was rescued near the city of Antakya, the capital of Hatay Province, according to the Turkish news agency.
22:30 GMT 16.02.2023
ANKARA (Sputnik) - A 12-year-old child has been rescued from under the rubble in the Turkish province of Hatay about 260 hours after devastating earthquakes collapsed thousands of homes and killed 38,044 people, media reported on Friday.
The number of people killed by devastating earthquakes in Turkey has risen to 38,044 people, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Friday.

"According to the latest data, the death toll has risen to 38,044," said AFAD.

According to Turkish broadcaster, the child has been pulled from the rubble alive in Hatay Province.
The child was rescued near the city of Antakya, the capital of Hatay Province, according to the Turkish news agency.
