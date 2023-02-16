https://sputniknews.com/20230216/turkish-earthquake-death-toll-surpasses-38000-as-officials-save-12-year-old-from-rubble-1107521151.html

Turkish Earthquake Death Toll Surpasses 38,000 as Officials Save 12-Year-Old From Rubble

A 12-year-old child has been rescued from under the rubble in the Turkish province of Hatay about 260 hours after devastating earthquakes collapsed thousands of homes and killed 38,044 people, media reported on Friday.

2023-02-16T22:30+0000

world

earthquake rocks turkiye and syria

hatay

death toll

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107450079_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_396ebf40695e101d40c2f75a6c757ded.jpg

The number of people killed by devastating earthquakes in Turkey has risen to 38,044 people, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Friday.According to Turkish broadcaster, the child has been pulled from the rubble alive in Hatay Province.The child was rescued near the city of Antakya, the capital of Hatay Province, according to the Turkish news agency.

