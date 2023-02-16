https://sputniknews.com/20230216/ohio-asks-biden-for-medical-professionals-on-ground-near-train-wreck-site-1107522913.html

Ohio Asks Biden for Medical Professionals on Ground Near Train Wreck Site

Ohio Asks Biden for Medical Professionals on Ground Near Train Wreck Site

Ohio Governor asked US President for help deploying medical professionals on the ground in the town of East Palestine where a train wreck led to the release of toxic chemicals into the environment, said Ohio EPA Director Anne Vogel.

2023-02-16T23:03+0000

2023-02-16T23:03+0000

2023-02-16T23:03+0000

americas

us

ohio

train derailment

toxic chemicals

pollution

mike dewine

joe biden

us environmental protection agency (epa)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0d/1107382832_0:257:3001:1945_1920x0_80_0_0_dec01782a247b5e563cee014d3b758fb.jpg

EPA chief Michael Regan at the same presser urged anyone experiencing health problems or adverse health reaction to seek medical attention, and to also contact local and state health agencies so that they can collect that information as well.Three days after the derailment on February 3, authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene, according to media reports. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents, however, more tests are conducted daily to ensure public health safety.However, some 3,500 fished died in waterways near the derailment and several residents have complained about feeling nauseous and experiencing headaches after toxic chemicals were released into the air following the derailment.

https://sputniknews.com/20230215/ohio-residents-bear-witness-to-environmental-disaster-cover-up-1107469360.html

americas

ohio

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ohio, chemical waste pollution, health concerns in ohio, toxic ohio train derailment, east palestine train derailment, ecological damage ohio train, is it dangerous to drink water in east palestine, ohio governor mike dewine