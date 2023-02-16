LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Target Donetsk Republic Using HIMARS - DPR

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes have targeted power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.
The United States and its allies ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.
In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine, noting that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace talks and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.
