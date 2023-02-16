International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Target Donetsk Republic Using HIMARS - DPR
Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Target Donetsk Republic Using HIMARS - DPR

04:58 GMT 16.02.2023
Being updated
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 following a plea from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from Ukraine.
Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes have targeted power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.
The United States and its allies ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.
In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine, noting that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace talks and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
04:59 GMT 16.02.2023
China Ready to Work With International Community for Settlement in Ukraine: Diplomat
China is ready to work with the international community to find a political solution and end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible, China's Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi said at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Wang is on a European tour on February 14-22, during which he will visit France, Italy, Hungary, Russia, and also take part in the Munich Security Conference.

"The parties exchanged views on the Ukrainian issue," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting in France.

Wang stressed that China firmly adheres to an objective and fair position on the Ukrainian issue, and always strives to contribute to reconciliation and peace talks.

"China attaches great importance to France's role as a major independent country and is ready to work with the international community, including France, to seek a way for a political settlement and the soonest possible ceasefire and end to the war as soon as possible," he said.
04:58 GMT 16.02.2023
Critical Infrastructure Facility Damaged in Ukraine's Western Lvov Region: Authorities
A critical infrastructure facility was damaged in Ukraine's western Lvov Region, and a fire broke out there, head of the regional military administration Maksym Kozytsky said.

Air raid warnings were issued throughout Ukraine early Thursday morning.

"During the air raid, a critical infrastructure facility was hit in the Lvov Region. There were no injuries or casualties. The fire was extinguished," Kozytsky wrote on Telegram.
04:58 GMT 16.02.2023
Ukrainian Forces Victim Donetsk Republic Using HIMARS - DPR
