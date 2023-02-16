International
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to "punish" Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to "phase out" Russian oil, coal and gas.
Italian Minister Calls EU Ban on Sale of Gasoline, Diesel Vehicles From 2035 'Myopic'
Italian Minister Calls EU Ban on Sale of Gasoline, Diesel Vehicles From 2035 'Myopic'
Italian Minister of Economic Development Adolfo Urso called the European Union's intention to abandon the sale of cars with internal combustion engines from 2035 "myopic and ideological."
On Tuesday, the European Parliament passed a bill that requires new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in the European Union to produce zero emissions starting from 2035 as part of the bloc's fight against climate change. In fact, the measure means ousting cars with internal combustion engines from the EU market. The Italian minister added he had expected the Ukraine conflict to show that one should not depend on others, whether "it was Russian fossil fuels yesterday or is China's green technology today, not to mention rare earth metals." The auto industry represents 20% of Italy’s gross domestic product, providing 260,000 jobs, Urso said, adding that the revision should be postponed until 2026, under a certain clause in the legislation, in order to correct mistakes and shortcomings. Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has stated that phasing out gasoline and diesel cars will have negative consequences for Italian manufacturers and workers, as well as flood the country with Chinese cars.
16:04 GMT 16.02.2023
