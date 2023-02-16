https://sputniknews.com/20230216/chinas-investments-in-russias-far-east-exceed-13bln-consul-general-1107494588.html

China's Investments in Russia's Far East Exceed $13Bln: Consul General

China's Investments in Russia's Far East Exceed $13Bln: Consul General

The volume of Chinese investments in projects in the Russian Far East by the end of 2022 exceeded $13 billion as the cooperation and trust between Moscow and Beijing remain on a high level

"Trust and cooperation between our countries are at the highest level. The humanitarian exchanges have become closer, and large investment projects are being successfully and gradually fulfilled. By the end of 2022, the volume of Chinese investments in the Russian Far East exceeded $13 billion," Piao said at the Day of China business meeting in Vladivostok. The diplomat pointed to an increase in trade of agricultural products and in the volume of cargo transportation and said that logistics, constriction and contracting projects might serve as promising directions of the bilateral cooperation. Earlier in February, Russia and China signed an intergovernmental agreement on gas supplies through the Far East route. Deputy Russian Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier this week that national energy giant Gazprom was working on accelerating construction of the Far Eastern gas route and Power of Siberia 2 pipelines, which would attract billions of dollars of additional investments.

