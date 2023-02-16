International
WATCH LIVE: Rally Against Pension Reform Takes Place in Paris
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230216/china-sanctions-us-lockheed-martin-raytheon-over-arms-sales-to-taiwan-authorities-1107505615.html
China Sanctions US' Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Over Arms Sales to Taiwan: Authorities
China Sanctions US' Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Over Arms Sales to Taiwan: Authorities
Beijing labeled US defense companies Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin as "unreliable entities" and put them on the sanctions list on Thursday, citing their weapons sales to Taiwan
2023-02-16T13:40+0000
2023-02-16T13:40+0000
military
taiwan
china
us
raytheon
lockheed martin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102584/75/1025847555_0:421:3283:2268_1920x0_80_0_0_2a8524bbcfd359bef57bbfbd6bb5eb7c.jpg
The US firms are now prohibited from carrying out import and export activities with Beijing, and investing in the Chinese economy, with their senior staff barred from entering China and employees no longer eligible to live and work in the country, the Chinese Commerce Ministry added. Beijing explained its decision as the need to protect China's national sovereignty and security, which it considers undermined by supplies of weapons to Taiwan. China also fined the defense companies the sum that double the amount of contracts on arms sales to the island. In September 2022, Beijing also imposed sanctions on the heads of Raytheon Technologies and Boeing Defense, Space &amp; Security over their plans to send weapons to Taiwan. Last year, the United States approved the weapons package for Taiwan, which totaled $1.1 billion and included Harpoon and Sidewinder missiles for modernizing the island's defense capabilities and serving US security interests. China considers Taiwan an unalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries. The US has been supporting the government of Taiwan and selling weapons to the island. Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
https://sputniknews.com/20230123/new-us-congress-speaker-mccarthy-planning-to-visit-taiwan-in-pelosis-footsteps-1106617252.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102584/75/1025847555_0:114:3283:2576_1920x0_80_0_0_dbb4b27d8fe38278712054d42a63fd0c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
raytheon technologies and lockheed martin, unreliable entities, weapons sales to taiwan
raytheon technologies and lockheed martin, unreliable entities, weapons sales to taiwan

China Sanctions US' Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Over Arms Sales to Taiwan: Authorities

13:40 GMT 16.02.2023
© Flickr / Charles AtkeisonLockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2023
© Flickr / Charles Atkeison
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing labeled US defense companies Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin as "unreliable entities" and put them on the sanctions list on Thursday, citing their weapons sales to Taiwan, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said.
The US firms are now prohibited from carrying out import and export activities with Beijing, and investing in the Chinese economy, with their senior staff barred from entering China and employees no longer eligible to live and work in the country, the Chinese Commerce Ministry added.
Beijing explained its decision as the need to protect China's national sovereignty and security, which it considers undermined by supplies of weapons to Taiwan.
China also fined the defense companies the sum that double the amount of contracts on arms sales to the island.
Pro-China supporters step on a picture of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a protest outside the Consulate General of the United States in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China, which quickly announced that it would conduct military maneuvers in retaliation for her presence. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2023
World
Pentagon Says Nothing to Announce Amid Media Reports of US Speaker McCarthy Planning to Visit Taiwan
23 January, 14:25 GMT
In September 2022, Beijing also imposed sanctions on the heads of Raytheon Technologies and Boeing Defense, Space & Security over their plans to send weapons to Taiwan.
Last year, the United States approved the weapons package for Taiwan, which totaled $1.1 billion and included Harpoon and Sidewinder missiles for modernizing the island's defense capabilities and serving US security interests.
China considers Taiwan an unalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries. The US has been supporting the government of Taiwan and selling weapons to the island. Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала