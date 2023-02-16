https://sputniknews.com/20230216/china-ready-to-work-with-international-community-for-settlement-in-ukraine-diplomat-1107495784.html

China Ready to Work With International Community for Settlement in Ukraine: Diplomat

China is ready to work with the international community to find a political solution and end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible

"The parties exchanged views on the Ukrainian issue," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting in France.Wang stressed that China firmly adheres to an objective and fair position on the Ukrainian issue, and always strives to contribute to reconciliation and peace talks. Wang is on a European tour on February 14-22, during which he will visit France, Italy, Hungary, Russia, and also take part in the Munich Security Conference.

