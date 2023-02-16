https://sputniknews.com/20230216/bigger-not-always-better-alarms-triggered-as-average-penis-length-grows-by-24-study-shows-1107501507.html

Bigger Not Always Better: Alarms Triggered as Average Penis Length Grows by 24%, Study Shows

2023-02-16

Average erect penile length has undergone an impressive growth spurt over the last 29 years, but this is a reason to be seriously concerned, a new study has found.Instead of feeding into the pride that men typically bask in when boasting larger appendages, this snippet of scientific news comes with a whole batch of health warnings.After evaluating data from 55,761 men from 1941 until 2021, contained in a plethora of reports, researchers led by Michael Eisenberg, MD, a professor of urology at Stanford Medicine in the US, found that a 24 percent increase in length has occurred globally across all age groups. Thus, an erect penis' length has grown from an average of 4.8 inches to 6 inches over the time span in question. This is a seriously big change that occurred very quickly and, as such, should not be ignored, the team of scientists warned.According to Eisenberg, the research, the findings of which were published in The World Journal of Men’s Health, was prompted by preceding studies honing in on the worrying trends in male reproductive health data. Sperm quality and testosterone levels have been declining for decades, studies revealed, and Professor Eisenberg wondered if perhaps there were other changes occurring in men's physical anatomy that had an impact on reproductive health.After studying the changes, the team determined they were a reflection of external environmental factors.He added that the change had occurred over “a relatively short period of time,” or, in other words, a large growth spurt had taken place quickly.As for the specific reasons for such dramatic changes, they could include exposure to chemicals contained in pesticides or hygiene products. These, in turn were possibly taking a toll on men's hormonal systems. Endocrine-affecting chemicals also exist in our diet, the research warned. Earlier research across the past decade assembled substantial data to suggest a decline in sperm counts over time, with increased obesity, poor diet, and exposure to environmental toxins suggested as likely causes. A review of medical data spanning the past 50 years showed that human sperm counts had plunged by over 50% around the globe. Some scientists speculated that the changes were already happening in the womb.Looking forward, scientists led by Stanford's Michael Eisenberg want to analyze, for example, data pertaining to the pediatric population and to women's reproductive organs to scan for similar changes. The findings could offer early warnings of irreversible changes wrought by lifestyle factors or environmental exposures.

