https://sputniknews.com/20230216/biden-nothing-presently-suggests-three-downed-objects-were-tied-to-china-or-spy-ops-1107518597.html

Biden: Nothing Presently Suggests Three Downed 'Objects' Were Tied to China or Spy Ops

Biden: Nothing Presently Suggests Three Downed 'Objects' Were Tied to China or Spy Ops

Over the weekend, the US Military downed three unidentified objects flying over United States and Canadian airspace. The operations were preceded by the United... 16.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-16T19:33+0000

2023-02-16T19:33+0000

2023-02-16T20:20+0000

americas

chinese balloon over us

joe biden

objects

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/03/1106954381_0:98:481:368_1920x0_80_0_0_e6f3c2bfd90abf9f7f73d46c87bdd3d9.jpg

Four days after shooting down the last of three unidentified flying objects located over United States and Canadian airspace, President Biden briefed the public on the operation, saying there was no indication that the objects were spy balloons from China or any other country.Biden said that while the objects are still being studied, intelligence officials now believe they were most likely from private companies performing legitimate scientific or weather research. Biden says they were shot down because their altitude posed a risk to civilian aircraft and because at the time they were unsure if their purpose was nefarious.Biden stressed that there is no evidence of an increase of objects in US airspace, but we are seeing more of them "partially" because of steps the US took to improve its radar capabilities.Biden also says he has instructed his team to come up with new rules on how unidentified objects will be handled moving forward with an aim to distinguish between legitimate threats and mundane objects.Biden also said his administration would work on updating and establishing new rules on launching unmanned objects above American airspace and will instruct Secretary of State Antony Blinken to "lead an efforts" to establish global norms regarding unmanned flying objects.Biden also spoke about the Chinese Balloon that the United States insists was a spy balloon (China claims the object was a scientific research balloon that had blown off course and was launched by a private company.)He again stressed that the military advised him not to shoot down the object while it was over land. Biden said that doing so would have put people on the ground in danger. Instead, the object was observed and then shot down off the Atlantic coast. Biden said the object's payload has been recovered from the ocean floor and is currently being studied.In response, Biden says that on Friday, they put restrictions on six firms that he says supported the People's Liberation Army Air Force to deny them access to American technology.Biden stressed that open dialog between the two countries must continue. President Biden said he will continue to stay in competition with Chinese President Xi Jinping but again stressed he would not apologize.An Awkward EndingAfter his speech, Biden thanked the press core attending the briefing and began walking away without answering questions. The press gaggle screamed questions at him and Biden paused before returning to the podium.It is difficult to determine what question Biden was replying to but he first said "Give me a break man." Then, one reporter manages to be heard over the others, "Mr. President, did you overreact?"Biden appeared to ignore the question and looked over to the other side of the room, which again erupted with questions from the press. It is again unclear if he responded to the question that could be heard or another, but he continued to look at the other side of the room when he said "you can come to my office and ask a question when we have more polite people."Biden then began walking away while reporters continues to yell questions. Biden paused one more time, turned towards the podium, and then walked away. The broadcast then ends.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, spy ops, downed objects, china