Ukraine Support Fatigue, Ohio Train Derailment, 2020 FBI Informants

The NFL championship offers a chance to check in on US culture, and its increasingly toxic blend of militarism, consumerism and online alienation. 15.02.2023, Sputnik International

Ukraine Support Fatigue, Ohio Train Derailment, 2020 FBI Informants The NFL championship offers a chance to check in on U.S. culture, and its increasingly toxic blend of militarism, consumerism and online alienation.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits host Michelle Witte and producer Ben Zinevich to discuss Washington pressuring Kiev to change the trajectory of the conflict in Ukraine before US support wanes, NATO’s warnings about Western arms supplies, the political fallout in Turkey over zoning amnesty that allowed construction that didn’t meet earthquake safety standards, and relationship rebuilding between the US and Pakistan.Northeast Ohio resident and community activist Jack Slater discusses what’s happening on the ground in Ohio following the Norfolk Southern train derailment that released dangerous chemicals into the atmosphere. He gets into the response in affected Ohio communities, how well the EPA is doing in informing and protecting the public, and whether the press is doing its job in covering the disaster.Professor of law and public policy Robert Hockett discusses Pete Buttigieg’s bizarre detachment as transportation secretary, how to make sense of the latest economic indicators, how to understand the phenomenon of pandemic fraud and how it is reported, personnel shifts at the Federal Reserve, and what to expect from Senator Bernie Sanders as chair of a new Senate committee.Denver socialist organizer Lillian House discusses police efforts to infiltrate protest movements, how to understand their destructive past and distracting present actions in that regard, and what protests in Colorado have achieved despite attempts to disrupt and discredit them.The Misfits also discuss Nikki Haley’s presidential run, the Washington Post editorial page, and the weekend’s mass casualty events.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

