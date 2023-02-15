https://sputniknews.com/20230215/sweden-17-nato-states-agree-on-joint-use-of-satellite-networks-uk-defense-ministry-1107468970.html
Sweden and 17 NATO countries have signed a declaration of intention on the joint use of satellite networks to improve surveillance from space at NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, the UK Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Following this morning's NATO meeting, 18 European nations, including the UK, agreed to sign a joint letter of intent to explore and develop a framework for improved surveillance from space, through multinational cooperation and sharing of national space-based capabilities," the ministry said in a statement. Besides the United Kingdom, the document was also signed by Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey, and Sweden. The countries plan to explore the potential of sharing data from national surveillance satellites, processing, exploration and dissemination of data from within national capabilities, as well as means to purchase data from commercial companies.
