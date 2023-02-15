https://sputniknews.com/20230215/russia-doing-its-best-to-protect-ukrainian-children-fleeing-country-embassy-in-us-1107451370.html
Russia Doing Its Best to Protect Ukrainian Children Fleeing Country: Embassy in US
Russia Doing Its Best to Protect Ukrainian Children Fleeing Country: Embassy in US
Russia has been doing "everything possible" for the protection and safety of Ukrainian children, who were forced to flee the country because of "atrocities" of Ukrainian troops,
2023-02-15T06:03+0000
2023-02-15T06:03+0000
2023-02-15T06:03+0000
russia
russia
ukraine
donbass
children
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/16/1079956722_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7fd72c5aa497f8fa7d7aaada952d7654.jpg
"Russia accepted children who had been forced to flee with their families from the shelling and atrocities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We do our best to keep minors in families, and in case of absence or death of parents and relatives, to transfer orphans under guardianship. We ensure the protection of their lives and well-being," the embassy said on Telegram. The embassy also said that Washington should give "adequate assessment of the actions of the Kiev regime," which "kills and injures children" in the course of the conflict. The statement added that 153 children were killed in the Donbass region in 2022 and 279 others were injured as a result of shelling conducted by Ukrainian forces. On Tuesday, the US State Department accused Russia of "forced transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children" to the Russian territory.
russia
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/16/1079956722_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8960c995b57317170d4735dea47be2df.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian children, atrocities of ukrainian troops, protection and safety
ukrainian children, atrocities of ukrainian troops, protection and safety
Russia Doing Its Best to Protect Ukrainian Children Fleeing Country: Embassy in US
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has been doing "everything possible" for the protection and safety of Ukrainian children, who were forced to flee the country because of "atrocities" of Ukrainian troops, the Russian Embassy in the United States said on Wednesday.
"Russia accepted children who had been forced to flee with their families from the shelling and atrocities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We do our best to keep minors in families, and in case of absence or death of parents and relatives, to transfer orphans under guardianship. We ensure the protection of their lives and well-being," the embassy said on Telegram.
The embassy also said that Washington should give "adequate assessment of the actions of the Kiev regime," which "kills and injures children" in the course of the conflict.
The statement added that 153 children were killed in the Donbass region
in 2022 and 279 others were injured as a result of shelling conducted by Ukrainian forces.
"By using Western weapons, including US HIMARS rocket systems, the Armed Forces of Ukraine target civilian infrastructure — schools, kindergartens and hospitals. These facts are shamelessly silenced by Washington for the sake of whitewashing itself and denigrating Russia," the statement read.
On Tuesday, the US State Department accused Russia of "forced transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children" to the Russian territory.