Ohio Governor Says Drinking Water Safe After New Test Following Toxic Train Derailment
Ohio Governor Says Drinking Water Safe After New Test Following Toxic Train Derailment
Ohio Governor said in a statement that drinking water in the city of East Palestine is safe to drink after a new test detected no contaminants following the derailment of train of toxic chemicals earlier this month.
"East Palestine: New water testing results show no detection of contaminants in East Palestine’s municipal water system," DeWine said on Wednesday.DeWine added that these test results show that municipal water is safe to drink.Three days after the derailment on February 3, authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene, according to media reports. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents, however, more tests are conducted daily to ensure public health safety.State health officials said they are confident the municipal water supply is safe for drinking water, but suggested that anyone who gets their water supply from a private well should test it for any contaminants following the train derailment.However, some 3,500 fished died in waterways near the derailment and several residents have complained about feeling nauseous and experiencing headaches after toxic chemicals were released into the air following the derailment.
22:24 GMT 15.02.2023 (Updated: 22:26 GMT 15.02.2023)
This photo provided by the Ohio National Guard, ONG 52nd Civil Support Team members prepare to enter an incident area to assess remaining hazards with a lightweight inflatable decontamination system (LIDS) in East Palestine, Ohio
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in a statement that drinking water in the city of East Palestine is safe to drink after a new test detected no contaminants following the train derailment earlier this month that led to the release of toxic chemicals into the surrounding environment.
"East Palestine: New water testing results show no detection of contaminants in East Palestine’s municipal water system," DeWine said on Wednesday.
DeWine added that these test results show that municipal water is safe to drink.
Three days after the derailment on February 3, authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene, according to media reports. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents, however, more tests are conducted daily to ensure public health safety.
State health officials said they are confident the municipal water supply is safe for drinking water, but suggested that anyone who gets their water supply from a private well should test it for any contaminants following the train derailment.
However, some 3,500 fished died in waterways near the derailment and several residents have complained about feeling nauseous and experiencing headaches after toxic chemicals were released into the air following the derailment.
