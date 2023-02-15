https://sputniknews.com/20230215/ohio-governor-says-drinking-water-safe-after-new-test-following-toxic-train-derailment-1107478868.html

Ohio Governor Says Drinking Water Safe After New Test Following Toxic Train Derailment

Ohio Governor Says Drinking Water Safe After New Test Following Toxic Train Derailment

Ohio Governor said in a statement that drinking water in the city of East Palestine is safe to drink after a new test detected no contaminants following the derailment of train of toxic chemicals earlier this month.

2023-02-15T22:24+0000

2023-02-15T22:24+0000

2023-02-15T22:26+0000

americas

us

ohio

train derailment

toxic chemicals

water pollution

mike dewine

us environmental protection agency (epa)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107467432_0:0:2500:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_469ca1fbda6823321b27f97dc65e82fd.jpg

"East Palestine: New water testing results show no detection of contaminants in East Palestine’s municipal water system," DeWine said on Wednesday.DeWine added that these test results show that municipal water is safe to drink.Three days after the derailment on February 3, authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene, according to media reports. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents, however, more tests are conducted daily to ensure public health safety.State health officials said they are confident the municipal water supply is safe for drinking water, but suggested that anyone who gets their water supply from a private well should test it for any contaminants following the train derailment.However, some 3,500 fished died in waterways near the derailment and several residents have complained about feeling nauseous and experiencing headaches after toxic chemicals were released into the air following the derailment.

https://sputniknews.com/20230214/some-3500-fish-dead-after-train-derailment-in-ohio-says-official-1107441463.html

americas

ohio

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ohio, chemical waste pollution, health concerns in ohio, toxic ohio train derailment, east palestine train derailment, ecological damage ohio train, is it dangerous to drink water in east palestine, ohio governor mike dewine