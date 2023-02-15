International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230215/nearly-one-third-of-americans-oppose-providing-military-assistance-to-kiev-poll-1107459707.html
Nearly One-Third of Americans Oppose Providing Military Assistance to Kiev: Poll
Nearly One-Third of Americans Oppose Providing Military Assistance to Kiev: Poll
Support for military assistance to Ukraine is waning among Americans, with 29% opposing weapons supply to Kiev
2023-02-15T11:22+0000
2023-02-15T11:22+0000
americas
ukraine
us
us arms for ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/02/1106910204_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_038ddebd3c96ffe5d08f35541a8a1225.jpg
According to the poll, 48% of respondents are still in favor of providing military assistance, however, this figure has decreased compared to last May's rate of 60%. At the same time, 22% did not indicate their clear position on this issue, the poll added. In addition, Americans are divided on the issue of direct provision of state funds to Ukraine, as 38% are against such assistance, 37% are in favor, and 23% do not have a definite position. The poll also showed that 19% of respondents were confident in the ability of US President Joe Biden to cope with the situation in Ukraine, while 43% had almost no such confidence. Another 37% say they have only some confidence, the poll noted. The 63% majority of Americans are still in favor of economic sanctions against Russia, but this figure has also decreased from 71% in May, the poll showed. The poll was conducted from January 26-30 and surveyed 1,068 people.
https://sputniknews.com/20230215/us-awards-522-mln-worth-contracts-for-artillery-shells-to-ukraine-amid-fast-depleting-stockpiles-1107453766.html
americas
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/02/1106910204_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_01e08dfcf857506ea6efac82483e0bcc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military assistance to ukraine, oppose weapons supply to kiev
military assistance to ukraine, oppose weapons supply to kiev

Nearly One-Third of Americans Oppose Providing Military Assistance to Kiev: Poll

11:22 GMT 15.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / SERGEI SUPINSKYUkrainian servicemen load a truck with the FGM-148 Javelin, American man-portable anti-tank missile provided by US to Ukraine as part of a military support, upon its delivery at Kiev's airport Borispol on February 11,2022
Ukrainian servicemen load a truck with the FGM-148 Javelin, American man-portable anti-tank missile provided by US to Ukraine as part of a military support, upon its delivery at Kiev's airport Borispol on February 11,2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / SERGEI SUPINSKY
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Support for military assistance to Ukraine is waning among Americans, with 29% opposing weapons supply to Kiev, a poll showed on Wednesday.
According to the poll, 48% of respondents are still in favor of providing military assistance, however, this figure has decreased compared to last May's rate of 60%. At the same time, 22% did not indicate their clear position on this issue, the poll added.
In addition, Americans are divided on the issue of direct provision of state funds to Ukraine, as 38% are against such assistance, 37% are in favor, and 23% do not have a definite position.
Ukrainian servicemen load a truck with the FGM-148 Javelin, American man-portable anti-tank missile provided by US to Ukraine as part of a military support, upon its delivery at Kiev's airport Borispol on February 11,2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2023
Americas
US Awards $522 Mln-Worth Contracts for Artillery Shells to Ukraine Amid Fast-Depleting Stockpiles
09:17 GMT
The poll also showed that 19% of respondents were confident in the ability of US President Joe Biden to cope with the situation in Ukraine, while 43% had almost no such confidence. Another 37% say they have only some confidence, the poll noted.
The 63% majority of Americans are still in favor of economic sanctions against Russia, but this figure has also decreased from 71% in May, the poll showed.
The poll was conducted from January 26-30 and surveyed 1,068 people.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала