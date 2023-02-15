https://sputniknews.com/20230215/nearly-one-third-of-americans-oppose-providing-military-assistance-to-kiev-poll-1107459707.html
Nearly One-Third of Americans Oppose Providing Military Assistance to Kiev: Poll
Support for military assistance to Ukraine is waning among Americans, with 29% opposing weapons supply to Kiev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Support for military assistance to Ukraine is waning among Americans, with 29% opposing weapons supply to Kiev, a poll showed on Wednesday.
According to the poll, 48% of respondents are still in favor of providing military assistance, however, this figure has decreased compared to last May's rate of 60%. At the same time, 22% did not indicate their clear position on this issue, the poll added.
In addition, Americans are divided on the issue of direct provision of state funds to Ukraine, as 38% are against such assistance, 37% are in favor, and 23% do not have a definite position.
The poll also showed that 19% of respondents were confident in the ability of US President Joe Biden to cope with the situation in Ukraine
, while 43% had almost no such confidence. Another 37% say they have only some confidence, the poll noted.
The 63% majority of Americans are still in favor of economic sanctions against Russia, but this figure has also decreased from 71% in May, the poll showed.
The poll was conducted from January 26-30 and surveyed 1,068 people.