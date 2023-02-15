https://sputniknews.com/20230215/natos-stoltenberg-holds-news-conference-following-nac-ministerial-meeting-1107462511.html
Sputnik goes live as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference in Brussels following the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting.
Sputnik is live as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference in Brussels following the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting. The North Atlantic Council at the defense ministerial level meeting is set to discuss the bloc's deterrence and defense issues, ways to increase defense industrial capacity and restocking, as well as enhancing the security of underwater infrastructure. The ministers will also touch upon further support to Ukraine and the possibility of boosting it. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
NATO’s Stoltenberg Holds News Conference Following NAC Ministerial Meeting
12:15 GMT 15.02.2023 (Updated: 12:18 GMT 15.02.2023)
A meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the defense ministerial level is being held from February 14-15 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels and chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
Sputnik is live as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference in Brussels following the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting.
The North Atlantic Council at the defense ministerial level meeting is set to discuss the bloc's deterrence and defense issues, ways to increase defense industrial capacity and restocking, as well as enhancing the security of underwater infrastructure. The ministers will also touch upon further support to Ukraine and the possibility of boosting it.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!