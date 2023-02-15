https://sputniknews.com/20230215/nato-creates-coordination-group-for-key-underwater-infrastructure-protection-stoltenberg-1107464536.html

NATO Creates Coordination Group for Key Underwater Infrastructure Protection: Stoltenberg

NATO Creates Coordination Group for Key Underwater Infrastructure Protection: Stoltenberg

"Today ministers also addressed the security of undersea infrastructure, the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines has reminded us of the vulnerabilities we face, ministers tasked the NATO military authorities to provide advise on what more we should do including better coordination and cooperation with the private sector," Stoltenberg said, following the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.NATO defense ministers have agreed on the need to work with the defense industry to increase the production of ammunition, Stoltenberg said.NATO member states have agreed to intensify support for the defense potential of partners at risk, including Georgia and Moldova, Stoltenberg said."Ministers also discussed our commitment to other partners at risk, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Moldova, and we agreed to step up tailored support to enhance their defense capabilities," Stoltenberg told reporters after the NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels.Turkiye should ratify Sweden's and Finland's accession protocols to NATO simultaneously, Jens Stoltenberg said.Stoltenberg added that he will travel to Turkiye on February 16 to discuss the membership of Sweden and Finland in the alliance."I will also actually travel to Turkiye tomorrow [February 16] and that [ratification process] will be certainly addressed," NATO Secretary General added.NATO defense ministers have agreed a framework for military planning that will drive capability changes of the alliance for years to come, Stoltenberg said."NATO defense planning will drive capability changes for the years to come and ensure that our deterrence and defense remain strong and credible," the Norwegian added.The two-day meeting began at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Tuesday. It is being attended by two aspiring member nations, Sweden and Finland, as well as Ukraine.The ministers addressed ways to boost their industrial capacity and replenish stockpiles of armaments and munitions after sending weapons to Ukraine. They also agreed to set up a coordination cell for protecting critical undersea infrastructure and increase national defense spending.

