https://sputniknews.com/20230215/magnitude-61-earthquake-hits-new-zealand-monitoring-service-1107453660.html

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits New Zealand: Monitoring Service

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits New Zealand: Monitoring Service

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit northern New Zealand, the Geonet seismological monitoring service said on Wednesday.

2023-02-15T07:46+0000

2023-02-15T07:46+0000

2023-02-15T07:46+0000

asia

earthquake

new zealand

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107940/47/1079404789_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_216661f6ff0bc8f1313e5dc50c7cc052.jpg

"A M6.1 earthquake caused a long and strong shake felt widely across the North Island and Marlborough region. We received over 61k felt reports. No tsunami is expected," Geonet tweeted. The epicenter of the quake was around 31 miles northwest of the town of Paraparaumu and the depth was around 35 miles. The monitor also advised people to stay focused and act with caution in the event of aftershocks. No injuries or damage were reported.

new zealand

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

earthquake hit northern new zealand, seismological monitoring