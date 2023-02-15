International
LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll in Turkiye, Syria Earthquakes Exceeds 36,000
LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll in Turkiye, Syria Earthquakes Exceeds 36,000
On 6 February, south-eastern Turkiye and northern Syria were hit by a massive earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale, followed by several powerful aftershocks and then another similar-scale earthquake, causing unspeakable devastation.
2023
04:59 GMT 15.02.2023

LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll in Turkiye, Syria Earthquakes Exceeds 36,000

04:59 GMT 15.02.2023
International
India
Africa
Being updated
On 6 February, south-eastern Turkiye and northern Syria were hit by a massive earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale, followed by several powerful aftershocks and then another similar-scale earthquake, causing unspeakable devastation.
The earthquake and its aftershocks have caused destruction within 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the epicenter, and affected nearly 20 million people.
Turkish authorities have already described the earthquakes as the "biggest disaster" in the nation's history, as it nearly wiped out several cities.
Russia has taken part in rescue operations in the two countries, with the Russian emergency response teams rescuing nine people and providing assistance to more than 800 victims of the earthquakes in both Turkiye and Syria, according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
05:02 GMT 15.02.2023
Over 300 Russian Servicemen and 60 Units of Special Equipment Are Helping Syria After Devastating Earthquakes
05:01 GMT 15.02.2023
Moscow Waiting for Turkey's Reaction on Security of Humanitarian Convoys for Idlib, Aleppo
Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that he was waiting for Turkey's reaction on the issue of ensuring the security of humanitarian convoys to help residents of the Idlib de-escalation zone and the northern part of Aleppo province.

"We are waiting for the reaction of the Turkish side on the issue of ensuring the security of humanitarian convoys to provide assistance to residents of the Idlib de-escalation zone and northern areas of Aleppo province," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.

He said that after the February 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria, medical assistance was provided to 368 Syrian citizens, 280 doses of donated blood were taken, and 73.2 tonnes of humanitarian aid was distributed in the provinces of Latakia, Aleppo and Hama.
05:00 GMT 15.02.2023
World
Turkiye to Start Building 30,000 Houses in Earthquake Zone in March, Erdogan Says
