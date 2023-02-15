https://sputniknews.com/20230215/lavrov-russias-updated-foreign-policy-concept-to-focus-on-suspending-wests-monopoly-1107457329.html

Lavrov: Russia’s Updated Foreign Policy Concept to Focus on Suspending West’s Monopoly

Russia's new foreign policy concept will focus on the need to end the West's monopoly on shaping the framework of international relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

"In our updated foreign policy concept, we will talk about the need to end the West's monopoly on the formation of the framework of international life, the framework should henceforth be determined not in its selfish interests, but on a fairly universal basis of a balance of interests, as required by the UN Charter, which enshrined the principle of the sovereign equality of all states," Lavrov said during his speech at the State Duma.The purpose of the West's hybrid war against Moscow is to turn Russia into a rogue state, Lavrov said.The minister added that all West's attempts to isolate Russia have failed."Attempts to isolate Russia have failed, and our enemies have to admit it," the minister concluded.Russia is delaying the payment of fees to organizations that discriminate against Moscow's interests, Lavrov said.The minister added that Russia is currently reviewing all its obligations to international organizations.

