Lavrov: Russia's Updated Foreign Policy Concept to Focus on Suspending West's Monopoly
Lavrov: Russia’s Updated Foreign Policy Concept to Focus on Suspending West’s Monopoly
Russia's new foreign policy concept will focus on the need to end the West's monopoly on shaping the framework of international relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday
"In our updated foreign policy concept, we will talk about the need to end the West's monopoly on the formation of the framework of international life, the framework should henceforth be determined not in its selfish interests, but on a fairly universal basis of a balance of interests, as required by the UN Charter, which enshrined the principle of the sovereign equality of all states," Lavrov said during his speech at the State Duma.The purpose of the West's hybrid war against Moscow is to turn Russia into a rogue state, Lavrov said.The minister added that all West's attempts to isolate Russia have failed."Attempts to isolate Russia have failed, and our enemies have to admit it," the minister concluded.Russia is delaying the payment of fees to organizations that discriminate against Moscow's interests, Lavrov said.The minister added that Russia is currently reviewing all its obligations to international organizations.
Lavrov: Russia’s Updated Foreign Policy Concept to Focus on Suspending West’s Monopoly

10:10 GMT 15.02.2023
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2023
© REUTERS / Evgenia Novozhenina
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's new foreign policy concept will focus on the need to end the West's monopoly on shaping the framework of international relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"In our updated foreign policy concept, we will talk about the need to end the West's monopoly on the formation of the framework of international life, the framework should henceforth be determined not in its selfish interests, but on a fairly universal basis of a balance of interests, as required by the UN Charter, which enshrined the principle of the sovereign equality of all states," Lavrov said during his speech at the State Duma.
The purpose of the West's hybrid war against Moscow is to turn Russia into a rogue state, Lavrov said.

"The United States and its satellites are carrying out a full-out hybrid war against us today, which has been in preparation for many years, using Ukrainian national radicals as a battering ram. The purpose of this war is not hidden — not only to defeat our country on the battlefield, destroying the Russian economy, but also to surround us with a cordon sanitaire, turn us into a kind of rogue state" Lavrov said.

The minister added that all West's attempts to isolate Russia have failed.

"Attempts to isolate Russia have failed, and our enemies have to admit it," the minister concluded.
Russia is delaying the payment of fees to organizations that discriminate against Moscow's interests, Lavrov said.
"We delay the payment of fees to organization where our interests are discriminated against. This happened, for example, in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, where an illegitimate mechanism contrary to the convention was introduced," Lavrov said.
The minister added that Russia is currently reviewing all its obligations to international organizations.
