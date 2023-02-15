International
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
Lavrov: Russia Preparing Special UNSC Meeting on Nord Stream Pipelines Attack
Lavrov: Russia Preparing Special UNSC Meeting on Nord Stream Pipelines Attack
Russia is preparing a special meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the need for an international investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines
"We appealed to the UN, raised this issue. We are preparing a special meeting of the Security Council. We will demand to determine some kind of investigation," Lavrov said during his speech at the State Duma. The minister added that Russia disagrees with UN that says it has no right to investigate the explosions at Nord Stream pipelines. On September 26, 2022, three of the four strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were damaged after an underwater blast. The pipeline's operator Nord Stream AG reported that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the timeframe for repairs.Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the suspected sabotage, with German media reporting trust issues among the three EU nations. The Russian chief prosecutor's office said it had opened an inquiry into possible international terrorism.
10:41 GMT 15.02.2023
