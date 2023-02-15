https://sputniknews.com/20230215/lavrov-russia-preparing-special-unsc-meeting-on-nord-stream-pipelines-attack-1107458328.html

Lavrov: Russia Preparing Special UNSC Meeting on Nord Stream Pipelines Attack

Lavrov: Russia Preparing Special UNSC Meeting on Nord Stream Pipelines Attack

Russia is preparing a special meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the need for an international investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines

2023-02-15T10:41+0000

2023-02-15T10:41+0000

2023-02-15T10:41+0000

nord stream sabotage

russia

un security council (unsc)

nord stream

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1c/1101300397_0:94:1800:1107_1920x0_80_0_0_c57b09b7699abd78e61ecd94a183ef53.jpg

"We appealed to the UN, raised this issue. We are preparing a special meeting of the Security Council. We will demand to determine some kind of investigation," Lavrov said during his speech at the State Duma. The minister added that Russia disagrees with UN that says it has no right to investigate the explosions at Nord Stream pipelines. On September 26, 2022, three of the four strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were damaged after an underwater blast. The pipeline's operator Nord Stream AG reported that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the timeframe for repairs.Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the suspected sabotage, with German media reporting trust issues among the three EU nations. The Russian chief prosecutor's office said it had opened an inquiry into possible international terrorism.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nord stream pipelines attack, nord stream pipelines, international investigation