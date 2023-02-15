Lavrov: Russia Preparing Special UNSC Meeting on Nord Stream Pipelines Attack
© Photo : Danish Defence Command/Forsvaret Ritzau Scanpix Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark September 27, 2022
© Photo : Danish Defence Command/Forsvaret Ritzau Scanpix
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is preparing a special meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the need for an international investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"We appealed to the UN, raised this issue. We are preparing a special meeting of the Security Council. We will demand to determine some kind of investigation," Lavrov said during his speech at the State Duma.
The minister added that Russia disagrees with UN that says it has no right to investigate the explosions at Nord Stream pipelines.
"However, the UN Secretary General has already said through his official representative that the UN has no authority and mandate to carry out such investigations. With all due respect, we disagree with this position," Lavrov added.
On September 26, 2022, three of the four strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were damaged after an underwater blast. The pipeline's operator Nord Stream AG reported that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the timeframe for repairs.
Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the suspected sabotage, with German media reporting trust issues among the three EU nations. The Russian chief prosecutor's office said it had opened an inquiry into possible international terrorism.
Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the suspected sabotage, with German media reporting trust issues among the three EU nations. The Russian chief prosecutor's office said it had opened an inquiry into possible international terrorism.