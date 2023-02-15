https://sputniknews.com/20230215/japan-considering-easing-terms-for-shooting-down-flying-objects-over-country-reports-say-1107454270.html

Japan Considering Easing Terms for Shooting Down Flying Objects Over Country, Reports Say

Japan Considering Easing Terms for Shooting Down Flying Objects Over Country, Reports Say

The Japanese government is considering easing the requirements for the use of weapons against flying objects violating its airspace amid reports of alleged Chinese surveillance balloons being sighted over Japan several years ago

2023-02-15T08:17+0000

2023-02-15T08:17+0000

2023-02-15T08:17+0000

world

chinese balloon over us

japan

us

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/09/1097140223_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_b16893cd00e42675cdb36e209706e95f.jpg

According to the Japanese news agency, at present, the Japanese armed forces can only use weapons to avoid clear and present danger. On Tuesday, the Japanese Defense Ministry reportedly said that three unidentified flying objects spotted in Japanese airspace from 2019-2021 were Chinese "spy balloons." The announcement comes amid recent US statements that the Pentagon spotted and then shot down an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana. China has refuted the allegation saying its balloon was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research that veered off course. The Pentagon said that a total of four unidentified airborne objects had been downed over Canada and the US states of Alaska and Michigan since the start of February. The US Department of Defense said that the nature of the airborne objects was yet to be determined.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

weapons against flying objects, chinese surveillance balloons