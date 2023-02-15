International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20230215/eus-borrell-admits-expected-collapse-of-russian-economy-never-occurred-1107457173.html
EU’s Borrell Admits Expected Collapse of Russian Economy Never Occurred
EU’s Borrell Admits Expected Collapse of Russian Economy Never Occurred
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell admitted on Wednesday that the collapse of the Russian economy from the impact of European sanctions did not happen as initially predicted in the European Union
2023-02-15T10:04+0000
2023-02-15T10:04+0000
economy
russia
eu
economy
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093582760_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_53aa5cd3d483d06f2eab5a588dcb3868.jpg
"It is true that the Russian economy has not collapsed and that the GDP is not what has been forecast, and it is true that last year it got extraordinarily high revenues that came from oil and gas," Borrell said during a speech at the European Parliament plenary session. Western countries have been seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports, as well as their dependence on Russian fuel since the country launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093582760_250:0:2981:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58cc200ed02ec02efc7122382858abc1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
collapse of the russian economy, josep borrell, european sanctions
collapse of the russian economy, josep borrell, european sanctions

EU’s Borrell Admits Expected Collapse of Russian Economy Never Occurred

10:04 GMT 15.02.2023
© JOHN THYSEuropean Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (C) delivers a speech during a special plenary session of the European Parliament focused on the Russian special operation in Ukraine at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on 1 March 2022.
European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (C) delivers a speech during a special plenary session of the European Parliament focused on the Russian special operation in Ukraine at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on 1 March 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2023
© JOHN THYS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell admitted on Wednesday that the collapse of the Russian economy from the impact of European sanctions did not happen as initially predicted in the European Union.
"It is true that the Russian economy has not collapsed and that the GDP is not what has been forecast, and it is true that last year it got extraordinarily high revenues that came from oil and gas," Borrell said during a speech at the European Parliament plenary session.
Western countries have been seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports, as well as their dependence on Russian fuel since the country launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала