Buffalo Mass Shooter Sentenced to Life Without Parole

The young man who launched a attack on a Buffalo, New York grocery store on May 14, 2022 and killed 11 African Americans, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Wednesday.
The sentencing was tense and emotional particularly as family members of the deceased and survivors made impact statements detailing the tremendous destruction the May 14 attack had on their loved ones before Egan was sentenced.At one point, Gendron was removed from the courtroom after he was charged by a man while those who lost loved ones in the mass shooting gave their impact statement. The individual was quickly restrained, with testimonies resuming about 10 minutes afterwards.Gendron still faces 27 felony charges in federal court, including several counts of hate crimes that resulted in death. He has pleaded not guilty.Gendron committed the 14 May 2022 rampage at the Tops Friendly Markets supermarket in the Kingsley area. Ten people were killed and three others injured; most of the dead were African-American.At the time of the massacre, the gunman was broadcasting online. Before the attack, he wrote a manifesto in which he described himself as a supporter of white supremacy. He kept a personal online diary. According to police, the convict was not from Buffalo and had driven three and a half hours to the scene of the shooting from his hometown.
20:43 GMT 15.02.2023
A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Multiple people were shot at the Tops Friendly Market. Police have notified the public that the alleged shooter was in custody.
A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Multiple people were shot at the Tops Friendly Market. Police have notified the public that the alleged shooter was in custody. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2023
© AP Photo / Joshua Bessex
