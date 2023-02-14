https://sputniknews.com/20230214/wouldnt-really-call-it-a-balloon-audio-shows-us-pilots-confused-by-object-downed-over-lake-huron-1107430688.html

'Wouldn’t Really Call it A Balloon': Audio Shows US Pilots Confused by Object Downed Over Lake Huron

'Wouldn’t Really Call it A Balloon': Audio Shows US Pilots Confused by Object Downed Over Lake Huron

A recording of the two F-16 Falcon pilots from the Wisconsin Air National Guard who scrambled to intercept an “octagonal object” near the US-Canada border on Sunday was recently leaked to a US media outlet.

2023-02-14T16:49+0000

2023-02-14T16:49+0000

2023-02-14T16:49+0000

viral

f-16

flying object

lake huron

chinese balloon over us

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0e/1107430400_0:149:3109:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_9b67f492985748d9e2ffee71d760d810.jpg

A recording of the two F-16 Falcon pilots from the Wisconsin Air National Guard who scrambled to intercept an “octagonal object” near the US-Canada border on Sunday was recently leaked to a US media outlet. In the audio, the two pilots can be heard attempting to describe the object - and repeatedly failing to capture its essence.However, one of the pilots later adds: “I’m gonna call it a balloon.”That said, they are clearly struggling to make sense of things, since while it seems to look balloon-like in some respects, its characteristics didn't seem to align with what you would typically call a balloon.In terms of size, they variously describe it as “definitely smaller than a car” and about the size of a “four-wheeler” off-road vehicle, although they note that accurately sizing it up “would be challenging, it’s so slow and so small, I just can’t see it.”Its color and material composition is just as much of a struggle. It was described as being both dark and metallic, with the ability to reflect the sun’s rays.He goes on to note that “I’ve got a tone,” indicating his missile has obtained a lock, and that he has a “good track but can’t see through the glare of the cockpit.”Indeed, the Pentagon has stated in the time since the intercept that two AIM-9X Sidewinder heat-seeking missiles were fired at the object, as the first one missed the target. According to reports, both F-16s returned to base with one of their two wingtip-mounted Sidewinders missing, indicating that both pilots took a shot at the object.For what it’s worth, US Gen. Glen D. Vanherck, the head of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), specifically told reporters on Sunday: "I'm not going to categorize them as balloons. We're calling them objects for a reason."However, there seems to be some disagreement about whether or not the objects were alien spacecraft. The White House said on Monday it doesn’t believe they were, but Vanherck told reporters he wasn’t so sure.“I’ll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out,” the NORAD chief said. “I haven’t ruled out anything."

https://sputniknews.com/20230213/and-then-there-were-four-what-we-know-about-the-high-altitude-objects-shot-down-by-usaf-1107384826.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230213/no-link-between-alleged-chinese-spy-balloon-and-latest-downed-objects--national-defence-1107388794.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230211/us-v-ufos-whats-known-so-far-about-the-car-sized-object-downed-over-frozen-alaska-waters-1107334176.html

lake huron

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

f-16 falcon pilots, scrambled to intercept an “octagonal object”, us pilots confused by object downed over lake huron, object downed over lake huron, chinese balloon over us