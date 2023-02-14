https://sputniknews.com/20230214/why-bidens-baloney-war-of-balloons-fails-to-justify-his-failures--asia-pacific-escalation-1107435390.html

Why Biden's Baloney War of Balloons Fails to Justify His Failures & Asia-Pacific Escalation

Why Biden's Baloney War of Balloons Fails to Justify His Failures & Asia-Pacific Escalation

14.02.2023

Shooting down of the alleged Chinese spy balloon earlier this month did not end the Biden administration's righteous anger over US airspace violations. On the contrary, three extra unidentified flying objects have been taken down so far by the US military.The unfolding "war of balloons" is great for entertainment purposes, according to Thomas W. Pauken II, author of "US vs China: From Trade War to Reciprocal Deal" and Beijing-based consultant on Asia-Pacific affairs and geopolitical commentator.A number of US commentators have come to the conclusion that Washington's airship hysteria is likely a distraction peddled by the Biden administration to draw the public's attention away from his political failures and bombshell revelations. Indeed, no surveillance balloon can outperform a big number of sophisticated satellites flying round in orbit and monitoring the situation from space.The US Army veteran noted that "while the White House has just announced a new interagency team to deal with the sudden influx of 'invading' unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), it and the Pentagon have been extremely vague and avoidantly tightlipped withholding information and likely truth, which of course, by consequential design, fuels the wild speculation of so-called 'conspiracy theories.'"One of these inconvenient stories is the Nord Stream bombshell by Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh. Last week, he shed light on Team Biden's apparent plot to destroy the Russo-European natural gas pipeline infrastructure. According to Hersh's report, US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Stream pipelines after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.Former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden, who lives in Russia, alleged that the panic over flying objects downed above the United States and Canada and amplified by the US mainstream media is designed to eclipse Hersh's expose.Donald Trump Jr. echoed Snowden on Telegram by posting a picture showing a woman in a supermarket looking at items labeled "UFOS," while a giant, pink inflatable balloon elephant labeled "The US blew up Nord Stream" looks on from behind it.Sad Effect of Comical IncidentThe Biden administration's apparent psyop comes at the expense of US-China relations, which have kept declining since the beginning of Joe's presidency. The fuss over the Chinese balloon disrupted Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Beijing.The US military shot down the first balloon on February 4, days after it was detected over the northern part of the country. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin claimed that the balloon was used by the People’s Republic of China "in an attempt to surveil strategic sites in the continental United States."The Chinese government repeatedly stressed that the balloon was just a weather device. Once the airship was taken down by the US military, Beijing slammed Washington for "overreacting" adding that it "reserves the right" to take appropriate measures to deal with "similar situations."While Washington has accused Beijing of supposed "irresponsibility," the Chinese Foreign Ministry revealed that the US had illegally flown its high-altitude airships over the People's Republic's airspace more than 10 times without permission since the beginning of 2022. The US leadership claimed that nothing of the kind had ever happened.The alleged "threat" posed by Chinese balloons appears to be hot air, and so does Washington's spat with China. According to Pauken, the diplomatic row could be solved easily: "It’s time to move on and let bygones be bygones," he said.What's worse, the bizarre incident is being used to whip up anti-China sentiment in the Asia-Pacific region. On Monday, Washington hosted consultations between the United States, South Korea, and Japan on security cooperation in the region. Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman, Japanese Vice Minister Takeo Mori, and Republic of Korea (ROK) First Vice Minister Cho Hyundong discussed the "balloon" issue among other issues.At the joint presser, Takeo Mori supported the US position and stated that Japan is looking forward to more information about the problems with the balloon, and will continue to communicate with the US to have a deeper understanding of the issue. Cho Hyungdon, for his part, backed the position of the United States, and noted that Seoul expects opportunities for high-level dialogue with China and joint discussion of the balloon issue in the future. Furthermore, both Japan and South Korea are continuing military build-up under the guise of perceived "threats" from China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).US Still Intertwined With ChinaAt the same time, however, it appears that the US simply cannot afford to throw its relations with China in the dustbin. Recent data from the US Commercial Department indicated that US-China trade did not decline in 2022, despite simmering tensions and new anti-China sanctions. The US trade deficit with China amounted to $382.9 billion. The media suggested that this happened due to US companies' unwillingness or inability to sharply cut ties with China."To block Chinese companies in the US or in other Western nations would result in severe disruptions to the world’s economic activities. American consumers and even US-based manufacturers would be severely impacted if Chinese companies can’t work with American companies. Accordingly, we can see that US firms ignored the anti-China sentiments in the US had continued working with Chinese firms, business as usual," the Beijing-based commentator concluded.

