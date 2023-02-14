International
Military
Washington Officials Say Likely to Provide Ukraine With Combat Jets With Time, Reports Say
Washington Officials Say Likely to Provide Ukraine With Combat Jets With Time, Reports Say
Washington officials have said they are likely with time to provide Ukraine with combat jets despite US President Joe Biden saying the United States will not send F-16s to Kiev
Ukraine could be provided with "more sophisticated air power" as Russia's special military operation "drags on", or the US could at least agree to the transfer of F-16s from other countries, the report said. The issue of the possible fighter jet supply will be discussed at a NATO defense officials' meeting in Brussels on Tuesday. According to sources, however, acquiring the aircraft is a longer-term objective for Ukraine, whereas a priority for Kiev is artillery supply. Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbass. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.
04:22 GMT 14.02.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington officials have said they are likely with time to provide Ukraine with combat jets despite US President Joe Biden saying the United States will not send F-16s to Kiev, a British newspaper reported citing sources.
Ukraine could be provided with "more sophisticated air power" as Russia's special military operation "drags on", or the US could at least agree to the transfer of F-16s from other countries, the report said.
The issue of the possible fighter jet supply will be discussed at a NATO defense officials' meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.
According to sources, however, acquiring the aircraft is a longer-term objective for Ukraine, whereas a priority for Kiev is artillery supply.
Military
Military
Poland Says Sending F-16 Jets to Ukraine Now Not on Agenda
1 February, 12:07 GMT
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbass.
Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.
