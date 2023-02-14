International
Breaking News: 'Multiple Injuries' Reported After Two Shootings at Michigan State University
Two Trains Derail in Texas & South Carolina Weeks After Ohio Chemical Spill, One Death Reported
Two Trains Derail in Texas & South Carolina Weeks After Ohio Chemical Spill, One Death Reported
A train derailed in Houston after it collided with a truck, killing the driver and causing the derailment of multiple rail cars, the East Montgomery County Fire Department said in a statement.
Two trains derailed on Monday in South Carolina and Texas, where one person was killed after their vehicle collided with an oncoming train."This morning units were dispatched to a Train vs Truck accident with train derailment of multiple rail cars (16) along Highway 59 in the area of Midline Road," the Texas' East Montgomery County Fire Department said on Monday. The fire department said there was no threat to the public from the derailed cars. The Woodlands Fire Department said in a separate statement that it was working to identify the contents of the train cars and to mitigate any issues. However, a second derailment was also reported Monday in Enoree, South Carolina, just after 4 p.m. local time.A train derailment earlier this month in Ohio led authorities to burn hazardous materials inside tanker cars to preempt an explosion. Three days after the derailment on February 3, authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene. The US Environmental Protect Agency said tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents. However, residents near the site of the incident have since complained of feeling ill and noted animals getting sick and fish dying in bodies of water.
Two Trains Derail in Texas & South Carolina Weeks After Ohio Chemical Spill, One Death Reported

02:05 GMT 14.02.2023
Smoke rises from a derailed cargo train in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 4, 2023.
Smoke rises from a derailed cargo train in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 4, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / DUSTIN FRANZ
The US previously documented a devastating train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that prompted temporary evacuation orders after the incident caused a serious chemical spill.
Two trains derailed on Monday in South Carolina and Texas, where one person was killed after their vehicle collided with an oncoming train.
"This morning units were dispatched to a Train vs Truck accident with train derailment of multiple rail cars (16) along Highway 59 in the area of Midline Road," the Texas' East Montgomery County Fire Department said on Monday.
"Engine 155 arrived on location to find multiple rail cars derailed and one Truck with major damage. Sadly the driver of this truck succumbed to injuries sustained in this wreck."
The fire department said there was no threat to the public from the derailed cars.
The Woodlands Fire Department said in a separate statement that it was working to identify the contents of the train cars and to mitigate any issues.
However, a second derailment was also reported Monday in Enoree, South Carolina, just after 4 p.m. local time.
A train derailment earlier this month in Ohio led authorities to burn hazardous materials inside tanker cars to preempt an explosion.
NewsNation Reporter Evan Lambert Being Arrested at a Press Conference Held by the Ohio Governor - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2023
Americas
Video: US Reporter Arrested During Ohio Governor’s Conference on Palestine Train Derailment
9 February, 02:53 GMT
Three days after the derailment on February 3, authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene. The US Environmental Protect Agency said tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents. However, residents near the site of the incident have since complained of feeling ill and noted animals getting sick and fish dying in bodies of water.
