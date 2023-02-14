https://sputniknews.com/20230214/two-trains-derail-in-texas--south-carolina-weeks-after-ohio-chemical-spill-one-death-reported-1107390654.html

Two Trains Derail in Texas & South Carolina Weeks After Ohio Chemical Spill, One Death Reported

A train derailed in Houston after it collided with a truck, killing the driver and causing the derailment of multiple rail cars, the East Montgomery County Fire Department said in a statement.

Two trains derailed on Monday in South Carolina and Texas, where one person was killed after their vehicle collided with an oncoming train."This morning units were dispatched to a Train vs Truck accident with train derailment of multiple rail cars (16) along Highway 59 in the area of Midline Road," the Texas' East Montgomery County Fire Department said on Monday. The fire department said there was no threat to the public from the derailed cars. The Woodlands Fire Department said in a separate statement that it was working to identify the contents of the train cars and to mitigate any issues. However, a second derailment was also reported Monday in Enoree, South Carolina, just after 4 p.m. local time.A train derailment earlier this month in Ohio led authorities to burn hazardous materials inside tanker cars to preempt an explosion. Three days after the derailment on February 3, authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene. The US Environmental Protect Agency said tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents. However, residents near the site of the incident have since complained of feeling ill and noted animals getting sick and fish dying in bodies of water.

