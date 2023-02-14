https://sputniknews.com/20230214/trumps-son-connects-appearance-of-ufos-over-north-america-to-nord-stream-sabotage-1107427742.html
Trump's Son Connects Appearance of 'UFOs' Over North America to Nord Stream Sabotage
Trump's Son Connects Appearance of 'UFOs' Over North America to Nord Stream Sabotage
US media suffered a meltdown in recent days after the military discovered and brought down multiple “unidentified flying objects” operating over US and Canadian airspace.
2023-02-14T14:23+0000
2023-02-14T14:23+0000
2023-02-14T14:47+0000
viral
us
donald trump
donald john trump jr.
ufo
nord stream
seymour hersh
nord stream pipeline
sabotage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083284880_0:3:1201:678_1920x0_80_0_0_16c2990de7336ed7de946cd2084848f5.jpg
Donald Trump Jr. has posted a meme to his Telegram page depicting the attention Americans have placed on recent UFO-related incidents in US airspace compared to the virtually non-existent coverage of revelations by investigative journalist Seymour Hersh last week that the US was directly responsible for the sabotage of Russia’s Nord Stream pipelines.The image - based on the obscure Tumblr meme called "Can we address the elephant in the room?" - shows a woman in a supermarket looking at items labeled “UFOS,” while a giant, pink inflatable balloon elephant labeled “THE US BLEW UP NORD STREAM” looks on from behind her.Legacy media have for the most part shied away from reporting on Hersh’s Substack article, which detailed how US Navy divers placed C4 charges on four Nord Stream pipelines off Denmark’s island of Bornholm during a NATO exercise last summer.Outlets that did cover Hersh’s report largely limited themselves to trying to smear him. Reuters ran a piece titled “White House says blog post on Nord Stream explosion ‘utterly false’” in an apparent bid to diminish the Pulitzer Prize winning reporter, who has over 50 years of investigative experience under his belt, by labeling his work a “blog post.” Business Insider ran an even more aggressive piece, titled “The claim by a discredited journalist that the US secretly blew up the Nord Stream pipeline is proving a gift to Putin.” Snopes, a “fact-checking” service known for attacking narratives that challenge the establishment line, dubbed Hersh’s report a “conspiracy,” and pointed out that his story “relies on [an] anonymous source” (but apparently that’s not a problem if The Washington Post or Politico does it).Among mainstream outlets, only Fox News’ Tucker Carlson (but not his network) reported on Hersh’s work with any pretense of neutrality, pointing out that his own program had been attacked for asking questions about the official line on the Nord Stream attack – that Russia blew up its own pipelines.Former President Donald Trump repeatedly hinted at US involvement in sabotaging Nord Stream last year, warning in September that the act of terror was a “major escalation” that could spark “World War III” with Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20230214/damn-stupid-us-journalist-behind-nord-stream-bombshell-takes-aim-at-biden-legacy-media-1107392596.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230214/us-air-force-f-16-jet-reportedly-shot-down-unknown-object-over-lake-huron-only-on-second-try-1107411064.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083284880_146:0:1053:680_1920x0_80_0_0_a1ad8c139b3468fd28d7926de5b4b665.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donald trump jr, nord stream, ufos, media reporting, media silence, media bias, telegram post
donald trump jr, nord stream, ufos, media reporting, media silence, media bias, telegram post
Trump's Son Connects Appearance of 'UFOs' Over North America to Nord Stream Sabotage
14:23 GMT 14.02.2023 (Updated: 14:47 GMT 14.02.2023)
US media suffered a meltdown in recent days after the military discovered and brought down multiple “unidentified flying objects” in US and Canadian airspace. The military has been on heightened alert since the February 4 shootdown of a Chinese weather balloon that had traversed Alaska, parts of Canada, and the continental United States.
Donald Trump Jr. has posted a meme to his Telegram page depicting the attention Americans have placed on recent UFO-related incidents in US airspace compared to the virtually non-existent coverage of revelations by investigative journalist Seymour Hersh last week that the US was directly responsible for the sabotage of Russia’s Nord Stream pipelines.
The image - based on the obscure Tumblr meme
called "Can we address the elephant in the room?" - shows a woman in a supermarket looking at items labeled “UFOS,” while a giant, pink inflatable balloon elephant labeled “THE US BLEW UP NORD STREAM” looks on from behind her.
Legacy media have for the most part shied away from reporting on Hersh’s Substack article
, which detailed how US Navy divers placed C4 charges on four Nord Stream pipelines off Denmark’s island of Bornholm during a NATO exercise last summer.
Outlets that did cover Hersh’s report largely limited themselves to trying to smear him. Reuters ran a piece titled
“White House says blog post on Nord Stream explosion ‘utterly false’” in an apparent bid to diminish the Pulitzer Prize winning reporter, who has over 50 years of investigative experience under his belt, by labeling his work a “blog post.” Business Insider ran an even more aggressive piece
, titled “The claim by a discredited journalist that the US secretly blew up the Nord Stream pipeline is proving a gift to Putin.” Snopes, a “fact-checking” service known for attacking narratives that challenge the establishment line, dubbed
Hersh’s report a “conspiracy,” and pointed out that his story “relies on [an] anonymous source” (but apparently that’s not a problem if The Washington Post or Politico does it).
Among mainstream outlets, only Fox News’ Tucker Carlson (but not his network) reported on Hersh’s work with any pretense of neutrality, pointing out
that his own program had been attacked for asking questions about the official line on the Nord Stream attack – that Russia blew up its own pipelines.
Former President Donald Trump repeatedly hinted at US involvement in sabotaging Nord Stream last year, warning in September that the act of terror was a “major escalation”
that could spark “World War III” with Russia
.