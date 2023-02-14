https://sputniknews.com/20230214/nord-stream-attack-article-is-blowing-up-iranian-president-traveling-to-china-1107389634.html

Nord Stream Attack Article is 'Blowing Up'; Iranian President Traveling to China

The Seymour Hersh article detailing President Biden's personal involvement in the attack on Germany is growing and creating a stir among US allies. 14.02.2023, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russian intelligence is warning that the US is training terrorists from the Middle East to carry out attacks on the Russian homeland. Also, the Kremlin reveals why Kiev walked out of ceasefire talks in the spring.Investigative Reporter Max Blumenthal joins us to discuss the Nord Stream attack. The Nord Stream attack may create a legal nightmare for the neocon cabal that is implicated in its operations.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer, and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. US lawmakers are planning a trip to China to "infuriate" the Beijing government. Also, the leader of Iran is traveling to Beijing at the invitation of Xi Jinping.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the Middle East earthquakes. The devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria has exposed the brutality of US sanctions. Also, Saudi Arabia is hot to join the BRICS coalition.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel legalizes nine colonies in occupied Palestine. Also, an Israeli Rabbi has called the devastating earthquakes divine justice.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss clandestine operations. We review the Colin Powell UN lies about Iraqi WMDs in the context of current Ukraine conflict narratives.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Global South. Brazilian president Lula is planning his first trip to Washington DC. Also, it's time to take Cuba off the terror list.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the brutality of the US empire. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admits to the viciousness of his worldview in a book.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

