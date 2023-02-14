International
The meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the defense ministerial level is held from February 14-15 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels and is chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
Sputnik goes live as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives the opening remarks on the first day of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting at the level of defense ministers in Brussels.The meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the defense ministerial level is held from February 14-15 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels and is chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
NATO Head Stoltenberg Opens NAC Defense Ministers Meeting

16:02 GMT 14.02.2023
The heads of defense ministries of NATO countries gather for a regular meeting in Brussels, where they plan to discuss further increase aid to Ukraine, as well as the increase of military production and protection of critical infrastructure, especially underwater infrastructure.
Sputnik goes live as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives the opening remarks on the first day of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting at the level of defense ministers in Brussels.
The meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the defense ministerial level is held from February 14-15 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels and is chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
