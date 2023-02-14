https://sputniknews.com/20230214/nato-head-stoltenberg-opens-nac-defense-ministers-meeting--1107394852.html

NATO Head Stoltenberg Opens NAC Defense Ministers Meeting

NATO Head Stoltenberg Opens NAC Defense Ministers Meeting

The meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the defense ministerial level is held from February 14-15 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels and is chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

2023-02-14T16:02+0000

2023-02-14T16:02+0000

2023-02-14T16:02+0000

world

nato

jens stoltenberg

brussels

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/10/1106388958_0:144:3131:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_c0f7eaf072a689533533c3097d69a446.jpg

Sputnik goes live as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives the opening remarks on the first day of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting at the level of defense ministers in Brussels.The meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the defense ministerial level is held from February 14-15 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels and is chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

NATO Head Stoltenberg Opens NAC Defense Ministers Meeting NATO Head Stoltenberg Opens NAC Defense Ministers Meeting 2023-02-14T16:02+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north atlantic council, nato secretary general jens stoltenberg, nato headquarters in brussels