LIVE UPDATES: More Than 33,000 People Killed in Earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria

Parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit on 6 February by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes has now exceeded 33,000.
More than 41,000 buildings in the 10 provinces in southern Turkey that were worst hit by the recent devastating earthquakes, have been destroyed or rendered completely uninhabitable.
Turkish authorities have already described the earthquakes as the "biggest disaster" in the nation's history, as it nearly wiped out several cities. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the first earthquake was the most powerful to hit Turkiye since 1939.
According to the World Health Organization, the death toll from the earthquakes in Syria stands at 8,500, with the figure expected to grow further in the next few days. Syria's Health Ministry said that the death toll in the government-controlled areas has reached 1,414 people.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
10:02 GMT 14.02.2023
Erdogan: Most of 81,000 Earthquake Victims Now Discharged From Hospital; More Than 8,000 People Were Rescued From Under Rubble
10:01 GMT 14.02.2023
Russian Rescuers Worked Heroically in Turkiye and Syria After Earthquakes: Kremlin
09:46 GMT 14.02.2023
Russia Starts Withdrawing Rescuers From Turkey, Syria: Ministry of Emergencies
Russian rescuers are completing search and rescue operations in earthquake-affected Turkey and Syria and are beginning to leave the disaster zone, Russian Minister for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters Alexander Kurenkov said on Tuesday.
"The search and rescue operation is coming to an end. Heavy equipment has been involved in clearing the rubble. In this regard, the president has made a decision [to withdraw] the group of the Russian Emergencies Ministry," Kurenkov said during a teleconference with emergency response teams in Turkey and Syria.
Kurenkov noted that Russia was one of the first to help Turkey and Syria cope with the consequences of the February 6 earthquake.
The emergency response teams told Kurenkov that in Turkey, they rescued six people and provided assistance to more than 830 victims, while in Syria, rescuers saved the lives of three people.