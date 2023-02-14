International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230214/live-updates-more-than-33000-people-killed-in-earthquakes-in-turkiye-and-syria-1107392108.html
LIVE UPDATES: More Than 33,000 People Killed in Earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria
LIVE UPDATES: More Than 33,000 People Killed in Earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria
Parts of Turkey and Syria were on February 6 hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes exceeded 33,000.
2023-02-14T08:50+0000
2023-02-14T08:50+0000
world
earthquake rocks turkiye and syria
turkiye
syria
earthquake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107028851_0:55:3073:1783_1920x0_80_0_0_f75b5021d9f028fa7a925e152bbdd2c3.jpg
turkiye
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107028851_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_46443f0e1deff644ebe12f852d658a46.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey and syria, death toll from the devastating earthquakes, earthquakes and aftershocks
turkey and syria, death toll from the devastating earthquakes, earthquakes and aftershocks
Emergency teams search for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaziantep, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: More Than 33,000 People Killed in Earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria

08:50 GMT 14.02.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit on 6 February by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes has now exceeded 33,000.
More than 41,000 buildings in the 10 provinces in southern Turkey that were worst hit by the recent devastating earthquakes, have been destroyed or rendered completely uninhabitable.
Turkish authorities have already described the earthquakes as the "biggest disaster" in the nation's history, as it nearly wiped out several cities. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the first earthquake was the most powerful to hit Turkiye since 1939.
According to the World Health Organization, the death toll from the earthquakes in Syria stands at 8,500, with the figure expected to grow further in the next few days. Syria's Health Ministry said that the death toll in the government-controlled areas has reached 1,414 people.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
10:02 GMT 14.02.2023
Erdogan: Most of 81,000 Earthquake Victims Now Discharged From Hospital; More Than 8,000 People Were Rescued From Under Rubble
10:01 GMT 14.02.2023
Russian Rescuers Worked Heroically in Turkiye and Syria After Earthquakes: Kremlin
09:46 GMT 14.02.2023
Russia Starts Withdrawing Rescuers From Turkey, Syria: Ministry of Emergencies
Russian rescuers are completing search and rescue operations in earthquake-affected Turkey and Syria and are beginning to leave the disaster zone, Russian Minister for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters Alexander Kurenkov said on Tuesday.

"The search and rescue operation is coming to an end. Heavy equipment has been involved in clearing the rubble. In this regard, the president has made a decision [to withdraw] the group of the Russian Emergencies Ministry," Kurenkov said during a teleconference with emergency response teams in Turkey and Syria.

Kurenkov noted that Russia was one of the first to help Turkey and Syria cope with the consequences of the February 6 earthquake.

The emergency response teams told Kurenkov that in Turkey, they rescued six people and provided assistance to more than 830 victims, while in Syria, rescuers saved the lives of three people.
08:55 GMT 14.02.2023
Aerial photo showing collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkiye, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2023
World
Turkish Opposition Leader Says Elections Should Not Be Postponed
08:55 GMT
08:51 GMT 14.02.2023
Two People Rescued From Earthquake Rubble in Turkiye After 198 Hours, Reports Say
Two people were rescued from rubble in Turkiye 198 hours after the devastating earthquakes hit the country's southeast, Turkish media reported on Tuesday.

According to Turkish media broadcaster, people were rescued in the province of Kahramanmaras, which was the epicenter of the earthquake.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала