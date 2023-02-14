https://sputniknews.com/20230214/kiev-regime-planning-massive-provocation-to-accuse-russia-of-violating-nuclear-convention-moscow-1107421619.html
Kiev Regime Planning Massive Provocation to Accuse Russia of Violating Nuclear Convention: Moscow
Kiev Regime Planning Massive Provocation to Accuse Russia of Violating Nuclear Convention: Moscow
Russia's military operation in Ukraine has been accompanied by concerns that the security crisis could go nuclear. Last fall, Russian Defense Minister Sergei... 14.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-14T13:48+0000
2023-02-14T13:48+0000
2023-02-14T14:50+0000
ukraine
russia's special operation in ukraine
chernobyl
russia
russian military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107602/87/1076028775_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3e5f501390e43c893f4906337384070c.jpg
Ukraine's authorities are planning a large-scale provocation ahead of a special session of the General Assembly of the United Nations to accuse Moscow of "grossly violating" the Convention on Nuclear Safety, the Russian military's Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response has announced.The Russian military department pointed out that missions to the Chernobyl NPP by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) personnel found no evidence of abnormal radiation levels at the plant or its environs.Kiev has received support from its US and European patrons in preparing their allegations against Moscow, the Russian military said.The UN General Assembly plans to hold a special session next week marking the one year anniversary of the escalation of the Donbass crisis into a full-blown Russia-NATO proxy conflict in Ukraine focusing on the need to restore a "just and lasting peace." A UN source told Sputnik on Monday that the resolution that the General Assembly will be asked to vote on has a decidedly anti-Russian tone, and calls on Moscow to "immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine," while making no reciprocal demands of the Ukrainian side.Russian paratroopers established control over the Chernobyl NPP in February without firing a shot in the course of Russia's special military operation, setting up a joint security mission together with Ukrainian forces. Russian troops withdrew from the area in late March as part of Moscow's diplomatic overtures to Kiev to resolve the Ukraine crisis through peace talks. While Chernobyl was under Russian control, Ukrainian forces attacked an electrical substation supplying power to the defunct NPP in a failed attempt to threaten the region with nuclear contamination.Situated about 100 km north of Kiev about 10 km from thew Belarusian border, Chernobyl became the site of one of the worst man-made disasters in history in 1986 when one of its reactors suffered a catastrophic meltdown.
https://sputniknews.com/20230209/zelensky-admits-he-never-intended-to-implement-minsk-agreements-1107274340.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220829/chernobyl-fukushima-scenario-possible-at-zaporozhye-npp-amid-ukraines-shelling---authorities-1100096675.html
ukraine
chernobyl
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107602/87/1076028775_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ee4109b274b81c2e83c5c89f03e8fdc2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, chernobyl, russia, russian military
ukraine, chernobyl, russia, russian military
Kiev Regime Planning Massive Provocation to Accuse Russia of Violating Nuclear Convention: Moscow
13:48 GMT 14.02.2023 (Updated: 14:50 GMT 14.02.2023)
Russia's military operation in Ukraine has been accompanied by concerns that the security crisis could go nuclear. Last fall, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held emergency talks with several of his NATO counterparts, including Lloyd Austin, to warn them of suspected plans by Kiev to detonate a radioactive dirty bomb and blame Russia.
Ukraine's authorities are planning a large-scale provocation ahead of a special session of the General Assembly of the United Nations to accuse Moscow of "grossly violating" the Convention on Nuclear Safety, the Russian military's Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response has announced.
"Fake 'evidence' is being created on the basis of falsified questionnaires of personnel of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant on the alleged theft by Russian military personnel of radioactive materials, chemical solutions and equipment contaminated with radiation, and the removal of items containing dangerous radionuclides from the Exclusion Zone by Russian troops, resulting in the irradiation of the population of the 'temporarily occupied territories'," the HQ said in a statement Tuesday.
The Russian military department pointed out that missions to the Chernobyl NPP by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) personnel found no evidence of abnormal radiation levels at the plant or its environs.
"Multiple IAEA missions to the Chernobyl NPP in April, June and November of 2022, and January of 2023, confirmed normal levels of radiation, without any deviations at the plant or surrounding areas. An IAEA report on the situation regarding nuclear safety, nuclear security and safeguards in Ukraine prepared in September 2022 also mentions a stable radiation situation at the Chernobyl NPP in its conclusion," the military said. It added that two or more IAEA inspectors have been stationed at the plant on a full-time basis to monitor the radiation situation in real time since January.
Kiev has received support from its US and European patrons in preparing their allegations against Moscow, the Russian military said.
The UN General Assembly plans to hold a special session next week marking the one year anniversary of the escalation of the Donbass crisis into a full-blown Russia-NATO proxy conflict in Ukraine focusing on the need to restore a "just and lasting peace." A UN source told Sputnik on Monday that the resolution that the General Assembly will be asked to vote on has a decidedly anti-Russian tone, and calls on Moscow to "immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine," while making no reciprocal demands of the Ukrainian side.
Russian paratroopers established control over the Chernobyl NPP in February without firing a shot in the course of Russia's special military operation, setting up a joint security mission together with Ukrainian forces. Russian troops withdrew from the area in late March as part of Moscow's diplomatic overtures to Kiev to resolve the Ukraine crisis through peace talks. While Chernobyl was under Russian control, Ukrainian forces attacked
an electrical substation supplying power to the defunct NPP in a failed attempt to threaten the region with nuclear contamination.
Situated about 100 km north of Kiev about 10 km from thew Belarusian border, Chernobyl became the site of one of the worst man-made disasters in history in 1986 when one of its reactors suffered a catastrophic meltdown.
29 August 2022, 00:34 GMT