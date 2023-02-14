https://sputniknews.com/20230214/kiev-regime-planning-massive-provocation-to-accuse-russia-of-violating-nuclear-convention-moscow-1107421619.html

Kiev Regime Planning Massive Provocation to Accuse Russia of Violating Nuclear Convention: Moscow

Ukraine's authorities are planning a large-scale provocation ahead of a special session of the General Assembly of the United Nations to accuse Moscow of "grossly violating" the Convention on Nuclear Safety, the Russian military's Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response has announced.The Russian military department pointed out that missions to the Chernobyl NPP by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) personnel found no evidence of abnormal radiation levels at the plant or its environs.Kiev has received support from its US and European patrons in preparing their allegations against Moscow, the Russian military said.The UN General Assembly plans to hold a special session next week marking the one year anniversary of the escalation of the Donbass crisis into a full-blown Russia-NATO proxy conflict in Ukraine focusing on the need to restore a "just and lasting peace." A UN source told Sputnik on Monday that the resolution that the General Assembly will be asked to vote on has a decidedly anti-Russian tone, and calls on Moscow to "immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine," while making no reciprocal demands of the Ukrainian side.Russian paratroopers established control over the Chernobyl NPP in February without firing a shot in the course of Russia's special military operation, setting up a joint security mission together with Ukrainian forces. Russian troops withdrew from the area in late March as part of Moscow's diplomatic overtures to Kiev to resolve the Ukraine crisis through peace talks. While Chernobyl was under Russian control, Ukrainian forces attacked an electrical substation supplying power to the defunct NPP in a failed attempt to threaten the region with nuclear contamination.Situated about 100 km north of Kiev about 10 km from thew Belarusian border, Chernobyl became the site of one of the worst man-made disasters in history in 1986 when one of its reactors suffered a catastrophic meltdown.

