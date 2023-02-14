https://sputniknews.com/20230214/balloongate-us-shoots-down-several-mysterious-ufos-1107387182.html
Balloongate? US Shoots Down Several Mysterious UFOs
Balloongate? US Shoots Down Several Mysterious UFOs
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of domestic and international topics, including the...
Balloongate? U.S. shoots down several mysterious UFOs
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of domestic and international topics, including the mysterious UFOs identified and shot down by the U.S. military
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentTed Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about “Balloongate” and the “UFOs” seen over the US skies.In the second hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined Fault Lines to discuss the ongoing protests in Turkiye after deadly earthquakes left more than 30,000 people dead.In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with political cartoonist Ted Rall about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis new control over the self-governing Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Balloongate? US Shoots Down Several Mysterious UFOs
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of domestic and international topics, including the mysterious UFOs identified and shot down by the US military.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about “Balloongate” and the “UFOs” seen over the US skies.
In the second hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined Fault Lines to discuss the ongoing protests in Turkiye after deadly earthquakes left more than 30,000 people dead.
In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with political cartoonist Ted Rall about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis new control over the self-governing Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.