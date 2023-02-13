https://sputniknews.com/20230213/west-considers-other-countries-objects-of-colonial-enslavement-russian-foreign-intel-chief-says-1107375349.html

West Considers Other Countries Objects of Colonial Enslavement, Russian Foreign Intel Chief Says

West Considers Other Countries Objects of Colonial Enslavement, Russian Foreign Intel Chief Says

Today's collective West, still see other countries as objects for colonial enslavement, said Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, Chairman of the Russian Historical Society.

Today's collective West, clinging in every way possible to the dominance it is losing, still sees other countries as objects of colonial enslavement, said Sergey Naryshkin, director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service and chairman of the Russian Historical Society.Among the West's past colonial acts were the transatlantic slave trade, forcible distribution of opium in China, and the elimination of entire ethnic groups and cultures, Naryshkin noted at a round table on colonialism on Monday.Today, many of Russia's African and Asian partners are looking at Moscow with hope, supporting Russian initiatives designed to ensure a democratic world order based on international law and principles of multipolarity, he noted.“At the same time, recalling the words of one of the Brussels officials, Josep Borrell, who called the European Union a flowering garden surrounded by jungle, I conclude that history, unfortunately, has taught our opponents nothing,” Naryshkin stated.The West trying to keep its dominance is still thinking within the old paradigm of colonialism, called "the rules-based order," he concluded.

