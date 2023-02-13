https://sputniknews.com/20230213/uk-reportedly-getting-ready-to-confiscate-russian-assets--1107361236.html

UK Reportedly Getting Ready to Confiscate Russian Assets

The United Kingdom is planning to confiscate frozen Russian assets and is preparing relevant legislation, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin told Sputnik.

Earlier this month, EU leaders agreed to speed up legal work on seizing Russia-owned assets held in foreign banks to support Ukraine's reconstruction. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has described EU attempts to seize Russian money, including that of the Russian Central Bank, as theft. "It is well known that there is a recognition in almost all Western countries, including London, that such actions are absolutely illegal, and that there are no relevant laws. But the perverted logic is that such laws must be invented, and, as far as I understand, this is what the European Union and Washington are engaged in," Kelin said. He added that he could not provide details on any specific cases, but said that "preparation of some kind of legislation that would move in this direction is indeed underway."

