UK Reportedly Getting Ready to Confiscate Russian Assets
The United Kingdom is planning to confiscate frozen Russian assets and is preparing relevant legislation, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin told Sputnik.
Earlier this month, EU leaders agreed to speed up legal work on seizing Russia-owned assets held in foreign banks to support Ukraine's reconstruction. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has described EU attempts to seize Russian money, including that of the Russian Central Bank, as theft.
UK Reportedly Getting Ready to Confiscate Russian Assets

