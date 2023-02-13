International
Moscow to Reportedly Respond to Appearance of Hypersonic Missiles in Japan's Border Areas
Moscow is closely following the development of Japan's military potential, and in the event of any threats to Russia’s Far Eastern regions, such as the appearance of hypersonic missiles on the Japanese border islands.
Earlier this month, Japanese media reported that Tokyo was ready to consider the deployment of US medium-range missiles on its territory if Washington initiates official negotiations on this matter. In January, there were reports that the Japanese government had decided to start developing cruise missiles with interchangeable warheads with a range of over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles), as early as this year. "Indeed, recently, Japan has sharply stepped up the modernization of its military potential, ramping up dangerous activities near the Russian borders, including conducting large-scale exercises jointly with the United States and other countries, and testing new types of missile and conventional weapons. In this regard, we have repeatedly expressed strong protest to the Japanese side through diplomatic channels," Rudenko said. Asked about how Moscow assesses Japan's plans to create long-range hypersonic missiles, Rudenko told Sputnik that Russia will continue to closely monitor the development of Japanese military potential.
04:08 GMT 13.02.2023
