Election of New NATO Secretary General 'Least Transparent' Procedure, Reports Say

The selection procedure of a new NATO Secretary General is highly non-transparent, with the bloc's leading powers exerting inordinate influence over the process
"It is the least transparent election of all elections," the anonymous diplomat was quoted as saying in the report. The selection of a successor to the current NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, will be happening through consultations between members of the alliance, with the ultimate decision based on consensus, Foreign Policy stated, adding, however, that the US, Germany, France and the UK exercise "inordinate influence" during the process. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas are among likely candidates to succeed Stoltenberg as head of the bloc, according to the report. Stoltenberg's term as secretary general was due to expire in October 2022, but it was extended for another year, until September 30, 2023, against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis. Last year, The New York Times also named Slovak President Zuzana Caputova and ex-Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic as strong contenders for Stoltenberg's successor.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The selection procedure of a new NATO Secretary General is highly non-transparent, with the bloc's leading powers exerting inordinate influence over the process, a European diplomat told the media on Monday.
"It is the least transparent election of all elections," the anonymous diplomat was quoted as saying in the report.
The selection of a successor to the current NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg
, will be happening through consultations between members of the alliance, with the ultimate decision based on consensus, Foreign Policy stated, adding, however, that the US, Germany, France and the UK exercise "inordinate influence" during the process.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas are among likely candidates to succeed Stoltenberg as head of the bloc, according to the report.
Stoltenberg's term as secretary general was due to expire in October 2022, but it was extended for another year, until September 30, 2023, against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis.
Last year, The New York Times also named Slovak President Zuzana Caputova and ex-Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic as strong contenders for Stoltenberg's successor.