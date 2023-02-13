https://sputniknews.com/20230213/election-of-new-nato-secretary-general-least-transparent-procedure-reports-say-1107379069.html

Election of New NATO Secretary General 'Least Transparent' Procedure, Reports Say

Election of New NATO Secretary General 'Least Transparent' Procedure, Reports Say

The selection procedure of a new NATO Secretary General is highly non-transparent, with the bloc's leading powers exerting inordinate influence over the process

2023-02-13T13:52+0000

2023-02-13T13:52+0000

2023-02-13T13:52+0000

world

nato

jens stoltenberg

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095655251_0:0:2833:1594_1920x0_80_0_0_493eddc6a465db16da0b73ade4794ff4.jpg

"It is the least transparent election of all elections," the anonymous diplomat was quoted as saying in the report. The selection of a successor to the current NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, will be happening through consultations between members of the alliance, with the ultimate decision based on consensus, Foreign Policy stated, adding, however, that the US, Germany, France and the UK exercise "inordinate influence" during the process. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas are among likely candidates to succeed Stoltenberg as head of the bloc, according to the report. Stoltenberg's term as secretary general was due to expire in October 2022, but it was extended for another year, until September 30, 2023, against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis. Last year, The New York Times also named Slovak President Zuzana Caputova and ex-Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic as strong contenders for Stoltenberg's successor.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new nato secretary general, selection procedure