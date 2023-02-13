https://sputniknews.com/20230213/biden-administration-reportedly-plans-to-sell-26-million-barrels-of-crude-oil-from-reserves-1107387351.html

Biden Administration Reportedly Plans to Sell 26 Million Barrels of Crude Oil From Reserves

Biden Administration Reportedly Plans to Sell 26 Million Barrels of Crude Oil From Reserves

The Biden administration has used the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to try and alleviate chronic high US gasoline prices; however, US oil giants... 13.02.2023, Sputnik International

The US Department of Energy is preparing to release another 26 million barrels of crude oil from the country's strategic reserve into oil markets, according to reports in US media on Monday.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

