Biden Administration Reportedly Plans to Sell 26 Million Barrels of Crude Oil From Reserves
The Biden administration has used the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to try and alleviate chronic high US gasoline prices; however, US oil giants... 13.02.2023, Sputnik International
The US Department of Energy is preparing to release another 26 million barrels of crude oil from the country's strategic reserve into oil markets, according to reports in US media on Monday.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
The Biden administration has used the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to try and alleviate chronic high US gasoline prices; however, US oil giants have been caught sending the petrol to European markets, where the price is even higher, and making what US President Joe Biden described as "more money than God."
