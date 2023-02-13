International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230213/biden-administration-reportedly-plans-to-sell-26-million-barrels-of-crude-oil-from-reserves-1107387351.html
Biden Administration Reportedly Plans to Sell 26 Million Barrels of Crude Oil From Reserves
Biden Administration Reportedly Plans to Sell 26 Million Barrels of Crude Oil From Reserves
The Biden administration has used the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to try and alleviate chronic high US gasoline prices; however, US oil giants... 13.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-13T20:33+0000
2023-02-13T20:31+0000
americas
biden administration
crude oil
strategic petroleum reserves
sale
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094482814_0:98:2464:1484_1920x0_80_0_0_22aa77cc03eb20d7c9e073ac3b945a91.jpg
The US Department of Energy is preparing to release another 26 million barrels of crude oil from the country's strategic reserve into oil markets, according to reports in US media on Monday.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094482814_288:0:2464:1632_1920x0_80_0_0_89f62d73feefa7ca988bc405790ebbde.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
biden administration, crude oil, strategic petroleum reserves, sale
biden administration, crude oil, strategic petroleum reserves, sale

Biden Administration Reportedly Plans to Sell 26 Million Barrels of Crude Oil From Reserves

20:33 GMT 13.02.2023
© AP Photo / Matthew BrownIn this Nov. 6, 2013 file photo, a Whiting Petroleum Co. pumpjack pulls crude oil from the Bakken region of the Northern Plains near Bainville, Mont. U.S.
In this Nov. 6, 2013 file photo, a Whiting Petroleum Co. pumpjack pulls crude oil from the Bakken region of the Northern Plains near Bainville, Mont. U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2023
© AP Photo / Matthew Brown
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
Being updated
The Biden administration has used the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to try and alleviate chronic high US gasoline prices; however, US oil giants have been caught sending the petrol to European markets, where the price is even higher, and making what US President Joe Biden described as "more money than God."
The US Department of Energy is preparing to release another 26 million barrels of crude oil from the country's strategic reserve into oil markets, according to reports in US media on Monday.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала