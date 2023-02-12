https://sputniknews.com/20230212/unidentified-airborne-object-spotted-off-chinas-east-coast--1107356613.html

Unidentified Airborne Object Spotted Off China's East Coast

Unidentified Airborne Object Spotted Off China's East Coast

An unidentified object was spotted on Sunday flying over the waters of the coastal province of Shandong in China's east, with the country's authorities preparing to shoot it down, a local maritime bureau said.

2023-02-12T14:34+0000

2023-02-12T14:34+0000

2023-02-12T14:34+0000

asia

ufo

china

chinese balloon over us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107281095_0:0:585:329_1920x0_80_0_0_064e04cf5b89d74f5416c3edb8ca5094.jpg

The notice added that the relevant authorities were preparing to shoot the object down. In this connection, the maritime bureau urged fishing boats to follow safety rules, the news outlet reported. The maritime authority also requested fishermen to take photos of the object if it falls nearby. The bureau did not specify what the flying object was and whether it was eventually taken down, according to the media. The Unites States and Canada shot down a total of three high-altitude airborne objects in February, including one that was taken down on Saturday over Canada's Yukon territory.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ufo, china