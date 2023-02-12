International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Begins Tests of Aircraft-Type Drones to Meet Army Needs in Ukraine
Russia Begins Tests of Aircraft-Type Drones to Meet Army Needs in Ukraine
Russia have launched tests of aircraft-type drones with vertical takeoff, intended for the Russian army's needs during the military operation in Ukraine, in Primorsky Territory in the country's Far East, Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said on Sunday.
In late January, regional authorities announced that mass production of drones for the needs of the special operation had begun in Primorsky Territory. Each drone, which weighs 1.5 kilograms (3 pounds), has a mechanism for dropping cargo at the enemy's deployment site. Manufacturers are ready to produce up to 30 such units per month, the authorities specified.
Russia Begins Tests of Aircraft-Type Drones to Meet Army Needs in Ukraine

13:34 GMT 12.02.2023
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, (Sputnik) - Russia have launched tests of aircraft-type drones with vertical takeoff, intended for the Russian army's needs during the military operation in Ukraine, in Primorsky Territory in the country's Far East, Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said on Sunday.
"Test flights of a new drone have begun. Primorsky Territory's engineers have created an aircraft-type UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] with vertical takeoff. Such mechanism significantly expands the device's capabilities," the governor said on Telegram.
In late January, regional authorities announced that mass production of drones for the needs of the special operation had begun in Primorsky Territory. Each drone, which weighs 1.5 kilograms (3 pounds), has a mechanism for dropping cargo at the enemy's deployment site. Manufacturers are ready to produce up to 30 such units per month, the authorities specified.
