Russia Begins Tests of Aircraft-Type Drones to Meet Army Needs in Ukraine

Russia have launched tests of aircraft-type drones with vertical takeoff, intended for the Russian army's needs during the military operation in Ukraine, in Primorsky Territory in the country's Far East, Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said on Sunday.

In late January, regional authorities announced that mass production of drones for the needs of the special operation had begun in Primorsky Territory. Each drone, which weighs 1.5 kilograms (3 pounds), has a mechanism for dropping cargo at the enemy's deployment site. Manufacturers are ready to produce up to 30 such units per month, the authorities specified.

