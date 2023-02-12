https://sputniknews.com/20230212/moscow-manama-mull-creating-grain-and-gas-hubs-in-bahrain-russian-ambassador-says-1107354786.html

Moscow, Manama Mull Creating Grain and Gas Hubs in Bahrain, Russian Ambassador Says

Moscow, Manama Mull Creating Grain and Gas Hubs in Bahrain, Russian Ambassador Says

Russia and Bahrain are considering proposals for the creation of grain and gas hubs, as well as a plant for the production of Russian vaccines in the Middle Eastern country, Russian Ambassador to Manama Alexey Skosyrev told Sputnik.

2023-02-12T13:09+0000

2023-02-12T13:09+0000

2023-02-12T13:09+0000

world

bahrain

russia

vladimir putin

king hamad bin isa al khalifa

mir payment system

mir

grain

gas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103336/70/1033367088_0:338:5247:3289_1920x0_80_0_0_e48efc9da4ad09fdf482ab28d829570f.jpg

A possibility of creating a grain hub in Bahrain was discussed in the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade four years ago, but the project was never implemented.On Cancel CultureSpeaking about the cancel culture against everything Russian now, Skosyrev stressed that there have been no changes in the Russian-Bahraini relations since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine."We appreciate the measured, balanced position of Manama to the crisis in Ukraine, we express our gratitude to the Bahraini leadership for its readiness to assist the political and diplomatic process in case such a need arises, we warmly support the call of the authorities of the kingdom not to allow the media to be used to escalate the situation and promote hatred," the ambassador said.Working Out Meeting Between Putin, Bahraini KingThe diplomat also revealed that Moscow and Manama are working out the possibility of holding a meeting between King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Russian President Vladimir Putin.The Russian envoy said that the leadership of both countries assesses the state of bilateral relations as positive. "We maintain a confidential dialogue on a wide range of issues, including a number of general principles of the world order, our views are close or coincide. For us, as we have repeatedly stressed at all levels, Bahrain is an important partner in the Arab-Muslim world; special attention is also paid to interaction with Russia in Manama. As for the economic component of our relations, their potential in this area is far from being fully realized, and trade indicators do not yet correspond to our aspirations. However, this does not mean that interest in mutually beneficial cooperation has waned. We intend to make every effort to achieve a significant increase in trade. To this end, together with our Bahraini partners, we are working on further improving the legal framework of Russian-Bahraini relations and expanding the network of contacts between business representatives, preparing the appropriate logistics and financial infrastructure," he said. The diplomat stressed that the coronavirus pandemic and illegal Western sanctions against Russia had a deterrent effect on the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation between our countries, "but they can only somewhat slow down the process of strengthening our ties, not reverse it."Moreover, Russia encourages Bahrain's participation in the multilateral dialogue, in particular, Moscow welcomed Bahrain joining the SCO as a dialogue partner and supports Manama's interest in participating in BRICS projects, among others, he noted.Meanwhile, the diplomat also said that the two countries are working to intensify interaction between credit institutions of the two countries. In December 2021, a delegation of the upper house of the Russian parliament headed by its chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko visited Bahrain. Following the visit, Matviyenko said that Hamad was waiting for Putin's visit and also seeking to visit Moscow. The last time the leaders of the two countries met in person was in 2016 during the visit of the Bahraini king to Russia.

https://sputniknews.com/20230102/turkey-launches-work-on-gas-hub-project-proposed-by-russia---energy-minister-1105998438.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221130/putin-says-russia-promotes-all-art-while-uneducated-people-cancel-russian-culture-1104896838.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230212/russia-tunisia-trade-up-60-in-2022-ambassador-says-1107352528.html

bahrain

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gas hub, grain hub, russia and bahrain, russian ambassador