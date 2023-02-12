LIVE UPDATES: 8,000 Buildings in Quake-Hit Turkiye to Be Demolished

International
On February 6 Turkiye and Syria were rattled by a powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale, followed by several severe aftershocks and then another similar-scale earthquake, causing unimaginable devastation.
Being updated
On February 6 Turkiye and Syria were rattled by a powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale, followed by several severe aftershocks and then another similar-scale earthquake. The tremors caused unimaginable devastation, obliterating multiple cities in the region.
Turkish authorities have already dubbed the earthquake the "biggest disaster" in the nation's history, as it nearly wiped out several cities and took the lives of more than 24,600 people.
In Syria, the earthquake also caused major devastation, resulting in a significant death toll and damaging numerous monuments and historical buildings, including the Citadel of Aleppo, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
09:55 GMT 12.02.2023
13-Year-Old Girl Rescued After 145 Hours in Debris
A 13-year-old girl was rescued from the rubble in Turkiye's Adiyaman province 145 hours after a devastating earthquake, Turkish news agency reported.
"In the Besni region of Adiyaman province in southeastern Turkiye, 145 hours after the earthquake with epicenters in Kahramanmarash, a teenager was rescued from the rubble. Fire brigades from the Cankir province in central Turkiye took part in the rescue operation of 13-year-old Hanim Gullu. The girl was given first aid and sent to the hospital of the city of Diyarbakir," the message said.
09:49 GMT 12.02.2023
Russian Rescuers Continue Search for Earthquake Survivors in Turkey, Authorities Say
Mobile search teams of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations continue to travel to earthquake-hit sites in Turkiye, looking for survivors that could be trapped under the rubble with the help of special equipment.

"Russian rescuers in Turkiye immediately go to the work sites, where there may still be alive people under the rubble... Mobile search teams for emergency response, formed from the Centrospas detachment, examine the rubble using endoscopes, thermal imagers and acoustic search devices," the statement read.

Emergency and rescue equipment and cynological calculations make it possible to find people even under deep rubble, the statement added.
"Ministry specialists are examining the structures of buildings for their stability. This helps to prevent injuries among search work participants," the statement said.
Meanwhile, Russia's embassy in Ankara said that a group of 39 Russian citizens were evacuated on Sunday morning from the earthquake zone in southeastern Turkiye.
The evacuation was organized by the embassy staff, while the plane was provided by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, which is involved in the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turiye.
09:39 GMT 12.02.2023
8,000 Buildings in Quake-Hit Turkiye to Be Demolished, Authorities Say
Almost 8,000 buildings in 10 Turkish provinces affected by the devastating earthquakes need to be urgently demolished, the Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry said on Sunday.
About 6,000 employees of the ministry are currently assessing the condition of buildings in the earthquake-hit provinces, according to a statement seen by Sputnik.
"So far, we have checked 132,898 buildings in 10 provinces... of them, 7,584 collapsed or need to be urgently demolished and 12,617 buildings are in an uninhabitable condition due to damage," the statement read.
More than 31,000 buildings received minor damage as a result of the quakes, while more than 60,000 were not affected at all, the ministry added.
According to the ministry's estimates, the inspection of all buildings in 10 provinces will be completed within 3-4 days.
09:37 GMT 12.02.2023
Child Being Rescued 150 Hours After Earthquake
