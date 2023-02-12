LIVE UPDATES: 8,000 Buildings in Quake-Hit Turkiye to Be Demolished

Russian Rescuers Continue Search for Earthquake Survivors in Turkey, Authorities Say

Mobile search teams of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations continue to travel to earthquake-hit sites in Turkiye, looking for survivors that could be trapped under the rubble with the help of special equipment.

"Russian rescuers in Turkiye immediately go to the work sites, where there may still be alive people under the rubble... Mobile search teams for emergency response, formed from the Centrospas detachment, examine the rubble using endoscopes, thermal imagers and acoustic search devices," the statement read.

Emergency and rescue equipment and cynological calculations make it possible to find people even under deep rubble, the statement added.

"Ministry specialists are examining the structures of buildings for their stability. This helps to prevent injuries among search work participants," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Russia's embassy in Ankara said that a group of 39 Russian citizens were evacuated on Sunday morning from the earthquake zone in southeastern Turkiye.

The evacuation was organized by the embassy staff, while the plane was provided by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, which is involved in the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turiye.