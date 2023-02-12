https://sputniknews.com/20230212/kinky-detail-of-giraffes-sexual-behavior-revealed-in-new-study-1107356014.html

Kinky Detail of Giraffes' Sexual Behavior Revealed in New Study

Kinky Detail of Giraffes' Sexual Behavior Revealed in New Study

The authors of the new research witnessed the giraffes' behavior while visiting the Etosha National Park in Namibia.

A study conducted by researchers from the University of California, Davis sheds new light on a peculiar aspect of giraffes’ sex life.Since giraffes do not go into heat and do not give visual cues pointing at sexual readiness, a giraffe male has to jump through certain hoops in order to determine whether a female is receptive to his advances.Specifically, a male has to taste a female’s urine to check it for pheromones, but giraffe’s anatomy makes lowering their necks all the way to the ground, where urine usually ends up, a risky proposition.According to a press release issued by the university, Lynette Hart and Benjamin Hart, professor emeritus with the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine and Lynette’s husband and co-author, observed the giraffes’ behavior during research trips to the Etosha National Park in Namibia, where they witnessed these animals gathering around watering holes.

