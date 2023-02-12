https://sputniknews.com/20230212/faa-declares-national-defense-airspace-over-lake-michigan-1107358495.html

FAA Cancels 'National Defense Airspace' Over Lake Michigan

FAA Cancels 'National Defense Airspace' Over Lake Michigan

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has cancelled a "national defense airspace" over part of Lake Michigan, just hours after closing the airspace.

2023-02-12T18:22+0000

2023-02-12T18:22+0000

2023-02-12T18:42+0000

americas

us

chinese balloon over us

airspace

faa

federal aviation administration (faa)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101856/32/1018563279_0:205:4043:2479_1920x0_80_0_0_d68d24cbbf86a97300fe66ec145f45ea.jpg

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has cancelled a "national defense airspace" over part of Lake Michigan, just hours after closing the airspace.The FAA is yet to clarify as to why it initially banned civilian air traffic from the area.Earlier, the FAA declared a "national defense airspace" over Montana in response to an alleged unidentified flying object. However, it was later established that it was a "radar anomaly," and no object was discovered.Nonetheless, Matt Rosendale, the Republican representative for Montana, claimed that the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORCOM) had confirmed to him that there was an unidentified object hovering in US airspace again.The development comes as an unidentified flying object was shot down over northern Canada on Saturday, marking the third time in a week that US fighter jets were dispatched to take down UFOs in North American airspace. On February 10, a US F-22 destroyed an unidentified object in Alaska airspace, while a week ago, F-22s shot down a Chinese balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The US claimed that the Chinese balloon was a surveillance airship, while Beijing insists that the dirigible was engaged in scientific research and inadvertently blew off course.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chinese balloon, balloon over us, balloon in us airspace, federal aviation administration, national defense airspace