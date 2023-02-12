https://sputniknews.com/20230212/emails-reveal-role-of-secret-service-in-hunter-biden-gun-affair-says-media-1107358818.html

The incident in question occurred in 2018 when Hallie Biden, Hunter’s girlfriend at the time and widow of his late brother Beau, allegedly left Hunter’s 38 caliber pistol in a supermarket trashcan in Wilmington, Delaware.

Emails found in a cache of US Secret Service records have shed new light on the government agency’s alleged role in the affair with Hunter Biden’s handgun a few years ago, one US newspaper has reported.The incident in question occurred in 2018 when Hallie Biden, Hunter’s girlfriend at the time and widow of his late brother Beau, allegedly left Hunter’s 38 caliber pistol in a supermarket trashcan in Wilmington, Delaware.US non-profit Judicial Watch recently procured a cache of US Secret Service records via a Freedom of Information request, some of which shed new light on the government agency’s alleged involvement in an affair with Hunter Biden’s handgun a few years ago.The email chain obtained by Judicial Watch, which starts in October 2020 with one agent sharing to his colleague a link to a media story about the gun incident, seems to suggest that the Secret Service was somehow involved in the police investigation into that matter.At the time of the gun incident, Joe Biden was no longer a vice president and was yet to be elected President of the United States, thus neither he nor his family members enjoyed the protection of the US Secret Service.Speaking with the newspaper, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton argued that the Secret Service is “being cagey about what it did for Hunter,” and that he believes Hunter’s claims about the FBI and Secret Service intervening for him.

