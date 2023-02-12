Emails Reveal Role of Secret Service in Hunter Biden Gun Affair, Says Media
One of the emails in question was reportedly written by a Secret Service employee who found it "odd" that the agency became "involved in the missing gun investigation" at a time when neither Joe Biden nor his son Hunter were receiving Secret Service protection.
Emails found in a cache of US Secret Service records have shed new light on the government agency’s alleged role in the affair with Hunter Biden’s handgun a few years ago, one US newspaper has reported.
The incident in question occurred in 2018 when Hallie Biden, Hunter’s girlfriend at the time and widow of his late brother Beau, allegedly left Hunter’s 38 caliber pistol in a supermarket trashcan in Wilmington, Delaware.
The email chain obtained by Judicial Watch, which starts in October 2020 with one agent sharing to his colleague a link to a media story about the gun incident, seems to suggest that the Secret Service was somehow involved in the police investigation into that matter.
“It’s kind of odd that we were involved in the missing gun investigation when neither Hunter or Joe were even receiving USSS protection at the time? Hmmm,” a specialist from Secret Service’s Protective Intelligence and Assessment Division reportedly wrote, with another agency employee replying: “Maybe we were asked for a favor?”
At the time of the gun incident, Joe Biden was no longer a vice president and was yet to be elected President of the United States, thus neither he nor his family members enjoyed the protection of the US Secret Service.
Speaking with the newspaper, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton argued that the Secret Service is “being cagey about what it did for Hunter,” and that he believes Hunter’s claims about the FBI and Secret Service intervening for him.
“In my view this is another example of Hunter and the Bidens getting taken care of and getting protected from the consequences of bad behavior — in this case this domestic issue which led to this gun being disposed of in an unsafe manner,” Fitton said.