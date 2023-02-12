https://sputniknews.com/20230212/another-protest-in-support-of-anarchist-cospito-held-in-milan--1107348586.html

Another Protest in Support of Anarchist Cospito Held in Milan

Another Protest in Support of Anarchist Cospito Held in Milan

More clashes have occurred between Italian law enforcement officers and anarchists who have staged protests in Milan, Italian media reports.

2023-02-12T03:47+0000

2023-02-12T03:47+0000

2023-02-12T03:47+0000

world

milan

milan

alfredo cospito

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091625073_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_c2804eba9ce3ff62cd0d4503b29dbffe.jpg

About 400 people participated in an unauthorized demonstration in support of anarchist Alfredo Cospito on Saturday, the Italian Rai News 24 TV channel said. Cospito, who is serving a life sentence for organizing a series of extremist actions and who had been on a hunger strike for months, has been transferred from the Opera prison in Milan to a city hospital, according to local media reports. On Saturday, protesters in Milan damaged cars and shop windows and threw bottles, rocks, smoke grenades and firecrackers at law enforcement officers, according to Rai News 24 TV. Police used tear gas to disperse the protesters. At least 11 people were detained after the unauthorized demonstration and six police officers were reportedly injured. The Saturday demonstration was the latest protest held by anarchists in Milan. All of the protests ended in clashes with police.

milan

milan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

milan, protest, cospito